Pacific boys soccer took the first step toward defending last season’s Four Rivers Conference championship.
The Indians (3-2-2, 1-0) opened this season’s league play in St. Clair (0-3, 0-2) Monday with a 7-1 victory.
Pacific opened up a 2-0 lead in the first half before adding five additional goals in the second period.
“This was a good way to start off the conference schedule and is hopefully the beginning of another conference run to the title,” Pacific Head Coach Jesse Knott said.
St. Clair Head Coach Casey Dildine found positives in limiting Pacific’s offense for the first 40 minutes, but said the team ran out of energy as the game went on. The Bulldogs’ depth has been depleted in the early part of the season.
“We started off with another great first half and only allowed two goals in the first half,” Dildine said. “We had two key players out with injuries and not being able to attend school.”
Cade Bell and Jacob Sauvage each netted a brace for Pacific.
“Our big guys stepped up and did a lot of the scoring but we also had some contributions by the role players, which is good to see them step up and get the job done,” Knott said.
Ethan Flaherty, Sam Knotts and Sach Wolf scored one goal apiece.
“Ethan Flaherty and Sach Wolf both scored because they followed up on a rebound,” Knott said.
Knotts and Gavin Bukowsky both recorded two assists.
Bell, Faolin Kreienkamp and Jacob Turner each had an assist.
Joey Rego scored St. Clair’s goal in the second half.
“We had a free kick goal by Joey Rego that bent around the wall and hit the bottom of the goal in the corner,” Dildine said. “(It was) probably the best goal I have seen in my two years coaching.”
The Indians kept St. Clair goalkeeper Collin Thacker busy as he recorded 26 saves.
Pacific keeper Jared Hootman was 7-8 in save chances.
The Indians are next in action Thursday, hosting Lutheran St. Charles at 6:30 p.m.
St. Clair goes to Fredericktown Thursday at 5 p.m.