Don’t count out the defending champions just yet.
Pacific (2-7, 1-1) overcame a nine-point deficit in the fourth quarter Friday at New Haven (4-5, 0-2) to win on the road, 55-49.
“This is my first time being here, but I can tell by the atmosphere how tough it is,” Pacific Head Coach Cody Bradfisch said. “Credit to my guys. We were down eight points going into the fourth quarter and they didn’t give up. They just kept battling. I’m proud of the heart they showed tonight and the toughness to get back. Any time you win on the road in conference is a good win.”
New Haven Head Coach Aaron Peirick said his team struggled in the final quarter.
“We made some pretty critical mistakes at some pretty critical times,” Peirick said. “The fourth quarter was an illustration on how to lose a basketball game. We turned it over a couple times to start the quarter which they turned into threes and and-ones. We missed free throws, they made free throws, We lost track of who we were guarding, they created turnovers and indecision.”
Quin Blackburn scored 10 of his 23 points in the final quarter as Pacific rallied from a 39-31 deficit.
“We were trying to get him to hold the ball a little longer, but it was a hot potato,” Bradfisch said. “He made some big free throws there. Carter Myers had a big one to put us up by five. I’m proud of the guys. They found a way to do it.”
The game had been back and forth until the third quarter. New Haven netted the first six points of the game, but Pacific came back. New Haven led after eight minutes, 14-9. Pacific’s Jack Meyer ended the quarter with a three-point shot.
Pacific continued that momentum into the second quarter, tying it at 16-16. The half ended with the team square at 23-23.
New Haven went on an 11-point run over the last half of the third quarter to take a 39-31 lead to the final quarter. With 5:55 to play, New Haven extended that lead to 42-33.
At that point, Pacific needed something big fast. After Quin Blackburn scored, the Indians picked up their fourth conventional three-point play of the night with Drex Blackburn hitting a basket, getting fouled, and sinking the free throw.
“We knew we had to get to the basket,” Bradfisch said. “Jack Meyer had some big ones. He had back-to-back and-ones. Drex had another big one. We told the guys to play inside out and get the ball to there. Credit to them, they got the ball to the spots.”
Meyer knocked down a three-point shot to make it an eight-point run and the lead was cropped to 42-41 with 4:48 to play.
Drex Blackburn knocked down another three to tie it, 44-44.
Pacific got back-to-back baskets by Meyer and Quin Blackburn to move ahead, and that proved to be just what Pacific needed to pick up the win.
Blackburn led the Indians in scoring with 23 points. He was 5-5 from the free-throw line.
Meyer was next with 15 points. He hit two of Pacific’s three three-point baskets.
“Meyer just really killed us with his timing for his buckets,” Peirick said. “Every time Pacific needed a big play, he gave it to him.”
Drex Blackburn scored eight points.
Nick Iliff and Carter Myers both scored four points. Matt Reincke added one point.
Pacific hit 12 of 19 free throws for the game.
Sam Scheer led the Shamrocks with 24 points. He hit three of the six New Haven three-point baskets and went 3-5 from the free-throw line.
Hunter Tallent and Logan Williams both scored seven points.
Mitchell Meyer, the Winter Ball king (Ryan Stutzman was named queen) was next with six points.
Andrew Rethemeyer and Adam Homeyer each scored two points.
New Haven went 9-18 from the free-throw line.
“All of our kids played really hard,” Peirick said. “We missed some opportunities early on, but we still made enough plays to be in a position to win. We just had mistakes when you can’t have mistakes. We were also not very good from the free-throw line. I thought Sam played really well. We have been asking him to give us four full quarters against good competition and he did that.”
Pacific is finished for 2021. The Indians next play in the Owensville Tournament Jan. 3-7.
The Shamrocks host Montgomery County Tuesday to finish the 2021 portion of the season. New Haven’s next game is Jan. 4 at New Bloomfield.