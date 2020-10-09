Four was the optimal number in Monday’s Four Rivers Conference boys soccer matchup.
Pacific (5-4-2, 2-1) scored four times in each half for an 8-1 home win against St. Clair (1-9, 0-4).
Information on Pacific’s scoring and statistics were unavailable at print deadline.
St. Clair’s lone goal was scored by Josh Windes in the first half.
Bulldogs goalkeeper Collin Thacker had a busy game with 30 saves.
Both teams continued league play Tuesday with Pacific at Sullivan and St. Clair at Union.
Pacific and St. Clair are both off until Monday when Pacific will host St. Francis Borgia Regional and St. Clair hosts Washington.