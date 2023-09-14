The Indians stubbornly refused to punt.
Three fourth down conversions in their own territory in the first quarter helped Pacific (1-2, 1-0) score touchdowns on all five of their first-half possessions and win their Week 3 Four Rivers Conference football matchup over visiting St. Clair (2-1, 0-1), 40-27.
Twice on the first drive, the Indians opted to go for it on fourth down, the first of which occurred on their own 24-yard line.
“I was nervous, especially on that first one,” Pacific Head Coach Paul Day said. “That one was deep. The other ones I felt like it was a situation where we were across the 40, so I think statistics wise that was probably the way to go with that. Our kids made plays all night.”
The moves extended the drive and allowed Pacific to play with an early lead after stopping St. Clair’s first possession after just one first down via penalty.
After Pacific made it 14-0 with another score, St. Clair got its offense going, Pacific’s unwillingness to give up the football, even on fourth down, plus a fumble on a kickoff return in the closing minutes of the half put St. Clair behind the eight-ball, 34-14, going into halftime.
“I told our kids all week that this is the best football team we’ve seen all year,” St. Clair Head Coach Brian Robbins said. “I’m not a prophet, but I know when somebody is doing some good stuff, and (Pacific is). Defensively, we couldn’t get off the field. They played great and we didn’t have the ball very much in the first half.”
Senior running back Luke Meyer scored four of the five Pacific touchdowns in the first half, three on the ground and one as a receiver.
He added a fourth rushing touchdown in the second half to put the game away late, giving him five touchdowns on the night.
“The kid is so selfless,” Day said. “He made scores tonight and made big plays everywhere he was, but most of the night he was a blocker. He played our H and tight end for probably two-thirds of the game and his facial expression doesn’t change one bit when we move him from position to position because he knows we need him.”
The Bulldogs returned to the field on a mission in the second half. Josh Hawkins returned the opening kickoff 76 yards for a touchdown. After an interception, also by Hawkins, St. Clair made it a one-possession game with a 11-yard touchdown pass from Nate Short to Skyler Sanders.
“I told the kids at halftime to play better and there’s no magic formula,” Robbins said. “Let’s just play better and win the second half, which we did, and I’m proud of that. But our hat goes off to (Pacific). They played better than we did tonight. They’re big and their skill kids are good, so you just tip your cap and we’ll go back to work.”
St. Clair recovered a Pacific fumble on the next drive, but was unable to push for the tying score. The defenses stood tall from that point forward, with the exception of a 45-yard touchdown run by Meyer with 6:51 remaining in the fourth quarter.
Statistics
Meyer carried the ball 19 times for 150 yards and four scores on the ground. He caught seven passes for 60 yards and a score.
Meyer also passed once for a 41-yard completion.
Quarterback Seth Stack completed 19 of his 25 passing attempts for 148 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He ran the ball 11 times for 86 yards and a score.
Arion Echols carried the ball 10 times for 42 yards. He caught five passes for 51.
Joseph Avilez made three catches for 56 yards.
Kade Collins grabbed three passes for 11 yards.
Jason Kossuth Jr. caught two for 11.
Trey Kulick was Pacific’s leading tackler, getting in on eight stops on the night. He also recovered the fumble on St. Clair’s lone turnover.
Jaden Thomas and Meyer were each part of five tackles for the Indians.
Others recording stops included Raidon Fowler (four), Aiden Dickey (three), Nathaniel Knaff (three), Kossuth (two), Rob Johnson (two), Jacob Avilez (one), Echols (one), Brock McKinney (one) and Brennen Davis (one).
Nate Short was 3-10 passing for the Bulldogs for 26 yards and one touchdown. He carried the ball four times for 45 yards and a score.
Hawkins carried the ball 10 times for 103 yards and caught one pass for a six yard loss.
Sanders ran the ball six times for 67 yards and a score and caught one pass from an 11-yard touchdown.
Carter Short made one catch for 21 yards.
Gavin Shoemate made one carry for a one-yard loss.
St. Clair’s defensive statistics were not available at print deadline.
The two conference rivals carry a lot of respect for one another.
“They’re so well-coached and our kids know the respect I have for that staff and the way their kids play,” Day said. “You watch them play and you can’t find a position where a kid is not discipled, physical and tough. It’s obvious their coaches make it that way and it’s a huge win for us in that respect.”
Robbins said Meyer is the best player the Bulldogs have come up against thus far in the season.
“It’s hard to say this, but you’re happy for a kid on the other sideline when he’s had his junior year taken from him,” Robbins said. “I know he’s put a lot of work in and Coach Day speaks really highly of him. Just very happy for him and the kind of season he’s had so far. Pacific could very easily be 3-0 right now.”
Week 4
This week is another big one for in-county rivalries as Pacific goes to face the two-time defending Four Rivers Conference champions, Union (0-3, 0-1), at Stierberger Stadium and St. Clair goes home to play Sullivan (3-0, 1-0) in a rematch of last year’s Class 3 District 4 championship game.
While winless, the Wildcats are not without fangs, losing to both Washington, 21-14, and Sullivan, 34-27, by just one score apiece.
Union shifted Week 1 and 2 starting quarterback Ryan Rapert to wide receiver in Week 3.
Junior Connor Curnutte took over under center, completing 10-20 passing for 152 yards with two scores and two interceptions.
Rapert enhanced the Union receiving corps with three grabs for 84 yards before exiting the game with an injury.
Sullivan has a new signal caller this season, junior Robert York. Through three weeks, York is 17-29 passing for 276 yards and four touchdowns with one interception.
Senior running back Franky Erxleben is a key returning cog from Sullivan’s run to the Class 3 state semifinals in 2022. Thus far on the year, he has gained 254 yards on 33 carries with five touchdowns.
District Standings
Sullivan and Pacific are currently the top two teams in the Class 4 District 2 standings.
Sullivan leads the district with 49.33 points and is the last unbeaten team remaining after notching victories over Northwest, De Soto and Union.
Pacific has 41.33 points, leading Gateway (2-1, 34.33), Roosevelt with Carnahan (2-1, 29.67), Union (21), Windsor, 1-2, 18.67) and Affton (0-3, 9.5).
In Class 3 District 2, St. Clair (42.33) currently sits in second place behind St. Francis Borgia (3-0, 49).
Rounding out the district are Owensville (2-1, 38), Bishop DuBourg with Hancock (1-2, 33), Lutheran South (1-2, 24), Cuba (0-3, 13.67) and Bayless (0-2, 12).
Bayless did not play in Week 1.
