The Indians stubbornly refused to punt.

Three fourth down conversions in their own territory in the first quarter helped Pacific (1-2, 1-0) score touchdowns on all five of their first-half possessions and win their Week 3 Four Rivers Conference football matchup over visiting St. Clair (2-1, 0-1), 40-27.

