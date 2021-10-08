Between the boys and girls, Pacific was able to get three runners into the top 20 in the varsity races Saturday at Big Driver.
At the Washington Invitational, Pacific scored 119 points for sixth place in the girls competition and 165 points to finish seventh in the boys standings.
The Parkway Central boys (65 points) and Wentzville Liberty girls (41) won their respective team titles.
Remaining girls scores included Lutheran South (77), Parkway Central (80), Washington (81), Parkway North (95) and Ft. Zumwalt East (161).
Other boys scores included Union (83), Wentzville Liberty (97), Ft. Zumwalt East (102), Lutheran South (112), Hannibal (124), Parkway North (171) and Troy (173).
Katie Prada placed the highest of any Pacific runner, taking 12th in the girls race in 22:24.29.
Collin Haley (19th, 18:49.9) and Nick Hunkins (20th, 18:53.6) both got into the top 20 for the Pacific boys.
Following Prada for the girls were Rhyan Murphy (27th, 23:52.3), Amber Graf (30th, 24:10.5), Carly Vaughn (33rd, 24:36.4) and Riley Vaughn (38th, 25:02.2).
Rounding things out for the Pacific boys were Dylan Stout (37th, 20:06.8), Joseph Gebel (42nd, 20:26.3), Noah Carrico (54th, 22:08.93), Luke Wade (55th, 22:15.8) and Cody Stahl (56th, 23:07.8).
Pacific next runs at the Potosi Invitational this coming Saturday at Potosi City Park, starting at 10 a.m.