Jumping out to a four-run lead in the first inning Monday, the Pacific baseball Indians pummeled their way to the finals of the first ever Four Rivers Conference preseason tournament.
Pacific (2-0) walloped the Owensville Dutchmen (1-1) by an 11-1 score in the semifinal round at Union.
The win advances Pacific to take on Union Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. for the championship. That game also takes place in Union, followed by the third-place game between St. Clair and Owensville at 7 p.m.
Pacific did all its damage Monday in two innings. Apart from the first-inning rally, Pacific posted seven runs in the bottom of the fourth to put the game on ice.
“(It was a) huge (first) inning for us,” Pacific Head Coach Jeff Reed said. “(We) got back after it in the fourth, putting up seven runs. We got a great performance on the mound from Jack Meyer. (I) thought he pitched really well.”
Meyer pitched all five innings, recording seven strikeouts. He allowed one run on six hits and no walks.
Pacific put together 10 hits.
Mason Snider singled twice, stole two bases, scored and collected three RBIs.
Carter Myers singled twice, walked twice and drove in one.
Ethan Broser tripled, walked, stole two bases, scored twice and drove in two.
Meyer doubled, scored and drove in a run.
Ethan Simpson singled, walked, stole a base, scored twice and drove in two.
Trevor Klund singled, walked, was hit by a pitch and scored twice.
Matt Reincke singled, was hit by a pitch and scored.
Weston Kulick singled.
Cole Hansmann was hit by a pitch, stole a base and scored.
“(I) thought we had some really good at-bats from several guys tonight — had guys with multiple hits and RBIs. It was a great win for us,” Lee said, adding the team is looking “forward to taking on Union in the championship game Wednesday.”
Owensville collected six hits, led by a double and a single from Michael Steinbeck.
Dominic Grigaitis singled twice and drove in a run.
Dezmyn Moore and Eoin Krupp both singled. Moore scored the run.