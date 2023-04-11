The Indians came within one out of completing a shutout Thursday.
Pacific (7-1, 2-0) used a four-run first inning to top the visiting St. Clair Bulldogs (2-4, 1-1) in Four Rivers Conference play, 4-1.
The Indians came within one out of completing a shutout Thursday.
Pacific (7-1, 2-0) used a four-run first inning to top the visiting St. Clair Bulldogs (2-4, 1-1) in Four Rivers Conference play, 4-1.
Pacific starter Weston Kulick pitched the full game, allowing one run on three hits and no walks while striking out three.
Kulick needed just 61 pitches to go the distance.
“It was very efficient, so that was an awesome outing,” Pacific Head Coach Jeff Reed said. “He didn’t really have his curveball and threw primarily fastballs and just let his defense work. (Ethan) Simpson had two great plays, Mason (Snider) turned a double play, so we were playing good defense behind him too.”
Kulick allowed the game’s first hit in the second inning, but promptly erased that baserunner by getting out of the inning with a double play.
He had faced the minimum of 20 batters with two outs in the top of the seventh when Anthony Broeker broke up the shutout with a solo home run to left field.
“He’s been a starter for us since he was a sophomore,” St. Clair Head Coach Jamie Rodrigue said. “He’s going to East Central next year to play and is just a good, talented baseball player.”
Pacific gained its four run lead in the first inning without achieving a hit in that frame.
Instead, the Indians took what was available by drawing three walks and one hit batsman on top of a pair of St. Clair defensive errors.
“I told our guys that if we don’t do that, we might still be here in a 1-1 game,” Reed said. “After that first inning, we just weren’t ready to hit tonight. We were going up, taking the bat out of our hand right away by swinging at bad pitches and not getting something we were looking for.”
Pacific managed two hits in the game, but both came later as Ethan Simpson singled with one out in the bottom of the third and Ethan Broser doubled to lead off the bottom of the fifth.
Trevor Klund, Colton Kossuth, Jack Meyer and Simpson each drew a walk in the contest.
Andrew Payne was hit by a pitch.
Klund, Broser, Payne and Simpson scored the four Pacific runs.
Ayden Biedenstein, Simpson and Meyer were each credited with a run batted in.
Mason Snider and Broser each stole a base.
Sam Ruszala pitched the first inning for St. Clair. He allowed four runs (one earned) on three walks and a hit batsman to go with one strikeout.
Broeker then tossed four shutout innings in relief. He allowed the two Pacific hits and walked one while striking out three.
Cameron Teems pitched one shutout inning out of the bullpen.
“Broeker came out and did a great job,” Rodrigue said. “He’s been that way for us the past three years. He’s a strike thrower, a 2-3 pitch kind of guy, and did a great job. Then Teems came in and I thought he did a good job too of throwing strikes.”
Carter Short collected St. Clair’s first hit with a single back up the middle in the top of the second inning.
It was then a long wait for Broeker’s home run to give the Bulldogs their second hit while down to their last out.
Jayden Fitzgerald followed up on Broeker’s seventh-inning long ball with a two-out single to keep the inning going, but Kulick then induced a pop fly on the infield to conclude the game.
Pacific is playing in Tennessee this weekend at the East Robertson Baseball Classic. The Indians will play two games Friday and two games Saturday.
St. Clair is scheduled to host Cuba Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. in a nonconference outing.
