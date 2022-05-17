Two days after winning the Four Rivers Conference Championship, the Pacific baseball Indians weren’t ready for the high to end.
Pacific (18-2) closed out the regular season at home with an 11-4 victory against Washington (14-16).
The game was a makeup date for the April 11 rainout.
After two scoreless frames to open the contest, Washington struck for one run in the top of the third.
However, Pacific immediately answered with a seven-run rally to take a commanding lead. The Indians went on to add one run in the bottom of the fourth and three in the sixth.
The visiting Blue Jays scored twice in the sixth and added a final run inhe seventh.
Weston Kulick was the winning pitcher. In four innings of work, he struck out one and allowed one run on five hits.
Mason Snider, Wes Branson and Ethan Broser each pitched an inning in relief.
Snider struck out one and allowed two runs on one hit and three walks.
Branson struck out one, walked two and allowed one hit without giving up a run.
Broser allowed one run on one hit and struck out one.
At the plate, Ayden Biedenstein and Matthew Reincke both went beyond the fence for the Indians with a pair of home runs.
Biedenstein swatted a grand slam to left field during the huge third-inning rally.
Reincke then led off the fourth inning with a solo homer.
Reincke added to his home run with a single. Biedenstein was hit by a pitch and scored another run.
Trevor Klund singled twice, stole a base, scored twice and drove in two runs.
Andrew Payne, Cole Hansmann and Ethan Broser all singled, scored and drove in a run.
Ethan Simpson and Mason Snider both singled and scored.
Weston Kulick singled.
Carter Myers drew a walk.
Gavin Matchell was the starting pitcher for Washington. In 2.2 innings, he allowed six runs on five hits and a walk, striking out three.
Kaner Young went 1.1 innings and allowed two runs on two hits with two strikeouts.
Ian Junkin pitched the last two innings, allowing three runs on four hits.
The Blue Jays had eight hits, led by a 3-3 performance by Matchell, who launched a solo home run, singled twice and stole a base.
Ethan Stellhorn also swatted a home run, singled, stole a base, scored twice and drove in two.
Stellhorn’s home run led off the third inning. Matchell’s led off the sixth.
Hanon Jarvis doubled and singled.
Weston Meyer singled.
Aden Pecka walked twice and stole two bases.
Landon Boston, Sam Paule and Will Lingle each walked.
Lingle stole a base, drove in a run and scored.
Seth Roewe was hit by a pitch and stole a base.
Luke Newhouse stole a base.
District tournaments begin Monday for both teams.
Pacific, competing in Class 5 District 3, hosts Chaminade Monday at 4:30 p.m.
Washington, assigned to Class 5 District 5, travels to Jefferson City to play Capital City at 1 p.m.