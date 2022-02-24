Things could not have started any better for the Pacific boys basketball Indians Friday.
The Indians (7-18, 3-4) wrapped up Four Rivers Conference play with a 68-56 victory at St. Clair (10-13, 1-6) on the Bulldogs’ senior night.
After scoring the game’s first nine points, Pacific ended the first quarter with an 18-point lead, 24-6.
“We talked pregame with this being their senior night and how hard they play in general, that we needed to come out ready to play,” Pacific Head Coach Cody Bradfisch said. “Credit to our guys — they came ready from the tip. We got off to a really good start by just getting the ball inside and then the outside started opening up and we hit some big shots, which was really nice.”
The Indians went into the half with a 32-18 lead.
Pacific extended its advantage to 52-34 at the end of the third quarter, as both teams poured on the offense in the second half. The teams combined for 74 points in the final 16 minutes.
St. Clair came back in the fourth quarter to get within two possessions of the Indians, 62-56. However, Pacific tallied the game’s final six points to seal the victory.
“Basically, the same thing happened against St. James, where we basically were not ready to go early and then for the next three quarters we played really well and really hard,” St. Clair Head Coach Tim Isgrig said. “We dug a 22-point hole in the first half and that’s too much to get out of. We can’t do that to ourselves.”
Nick Iliff led the Indians with 19 points, adding six rebounds, three steals and three assists.
“He had some great drives tonight and was able to finish through some contact,” Bradfisch said. “He was able to get to the free throw line and was able to get some kickouts to guys when we were able to get him in space. He was a big catalyst.”
Quin Blackburn posted a double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds, adding six blocks and two assists.
Drex Blackburn recorded nine points, two rebounds and one block.
Xavian Cox scored eight points with two rebounds.
Logan Bonds posted six points, adding one rebound and one steal.
Jack Meyer finished with five points, four assists and three rebounds.
Connor Lampkin netted four points and grabbed two rebounds.
Ryan Bruns posted one point, four rebounds and one steal.
Cole Hansmann made two rebounds.
Nick Bukowsky recorded one assist and Joey Gebel made a steal.
Austin Dunn and Isaac Nunez each scored 15 points to tie for the St. Clair scoring lead on the night.
Nunez posted four rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Dunn ended with five assists, four rebounds and one steal.
Hayden Johnson and Carter Short each tallied 11 points.
Johnson connected on three triples, adding two assists and one rebound.
Short made seven rebounds and one steal.
Jordan Rodrigue wrapped up the scoring with four points, adding six assists, five rebounds and one steal.
Johnny Chapman posted three rebounds.
Caleb Walters was credited with one assist.
Dunn, Ryan Bozada, Caden Beagle and Michael Givens are the four seniors on St. Clair’s roster.
“Austin really wanted it tonight,” Isgrig said. “He played hard and he wanted to guard Blackburn in the fourth quarter. He’s 5-8 and he wanted to guard him (6-8). I was proud of him tonight. I really thought we played hard down the stretch.”
Pacific concludes the regular season Monday, hosting the St. Louis homeschool Blue Knights at 7 p.m.
St. Clair goes on the road Tuesday in its regular season finale at Salem. That game starts at 7 p.m.