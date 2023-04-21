Indians repeat victory at Union
By Arron Hustead
Both teams loaded the bases in the first inning.
Pacific sophomore Jake Collier was responsible for unloading them on both occasions, helping propel the Indians (11-4, 4-0) to a 6-1 Four Rivers Conference win at Union (9-4, 3-1).
As a batter, Collier cleared the bases in the top of the first inning with a three-RBI double.
Then, as the starting pitcher, Collier struck out the last two batters of the home half to leave three Wildcats stranded.
Collier went 6.2 innings, striking out nine and allowing two hits and three walks. He allowed one earned run after leaving a runner on base when he reached the MSHSAA mandated pitch limit.
“Jake not only did it on the mound, but had that big hit right off the bat,” Pacific Head Coach Jeff Reed said. “He struggled a bit early, but then once he settled in he was effective. He had the fastball going and then started showing the change-up the second time through (their lineup) and that was real tough on those hitters.”
The missed opportunity in the first inning was a pivotal one for Head Coach Pat Rapert’s Wildcats.
“They got a couple of timely hits and we didn’t,” Rapert said. “We had the bases loaded with one out and didn’t score. They had the bases loaded with one out and did. That’s the difference of the margin of error in baseball against a team like that.”
With the win, Pacific is alone at the top of the FRC standings.
Pacific added to its 3-0 lead after the first with a second run on a Colton Kossuth RBI double in the second.
From there, pitching took over the game as Union starter Will Mentz and Collier traded zeros and neither team scored again until the seventh.
The Indians scored twice in the final frame and Union once.
Trey Kulick recorded the final out for the Indians after Collier hit the pitch limit and left a runner on base. Kulick allowed a hit that drove in the inherited runner, but then got the last batter to fly out to shallow right-center field.
Kossuth, a freshman batting second in the Pacific lineup, collected three hits with a triple, a double, a single, two runs scored and one RBI.
“Kossuth had a few big hits today,” Reed said. “The one down the line scored another run and he got after it. He’s a nice asset to have in that two hole in the lineup.”
Collier ended with two hits, adding an RBI single in the seventh on top of his first-inning two-bagger. He drove in four runs in total.
Ethan Broser doubled, walked, scored and drove in a run.
Andrew Payne singled, walked and scored.
Ayden Biedenstein singled and scored.
Ethan Simpson and Mason Snider both singled.
Trevor Klund walked and scored.
For Union, Mentz pitched five innings and allowed four runs (three earned) on five hits and three walks with five strikeouts.
Hayden Burke tossed two innings in relief and allowed two runs on five hits and three strikeouts.
Burke doubled off of Collier in the seventh and scored on Aaron Sterner’s two-out RBI single.
Cooper Bailey led off the first inning for Union with a single back up the middle.
Gavin Mabe, Conner Borgmann and Mentz each drew a walk.
“They did what they needed to do and their kid threw well,” Rapert said. “I think we only had three hits on the day and two came at the very end. We didn’t play with a lot of energy today and that’s what I’m most frustrated about.”
Pacific, which also holds a 2-1 11-inning victory over Union from the championship game of the Four Rivers Conference preseason tournament, gets another feather in its cap as far as seeding goes for the Class 5 District 5 Tournament, which will feature both Pacific and Union as well as Washington, St. Francis Borgia, Helias, Jefferson City, Capital City and Rolla.
Pacific goes on the road Tuesday to De Soto for a 4:30 p.m. game.
Union next plays Thursday at St. Clair in another conference matchup at 4:30 p.m.