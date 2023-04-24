Pacific avoided another roadblock on the way to defending its Four Rivers Conference baseball crown Wednesday.
The Indians (12-5, 5-0) stayed atop the conference standings with a 5-4 home victory over Sullivan (8-5, 2-3).
With inclement weather in Thursday’s forecast, the teams agreed to move up the game 24 hours from the original scheduled time.
Despite playing sooner than expected, both teams arrived ready to hit as Sullivan posted three runs in the top of the first and Pacific answered with two in the home half.
The Indians then tied things up at 3-3 with another run in the second.
In the fourth inning, Sullivan scored once and Pacific came back with two runs.
Neither team was able to scratch out any more tallies in the final three frames.
“The play of the night came from Ethan Simpson,” Pacific Head Coach Jeff Reed said. “In the fifth inning they had runners on first and second with nobody out and he turned a triple play on a line drive to him in the hole. He backhanded it, threw to second for a force out and threw to first for a force out. It let the wind out of their sails a little bit. It was a great play and a huge momentum shift.”
Weston Kulick pitched the first inning for Pacific, surrendering three runs (two earned) on four hits and one walk.
He then gave way to his younger brother, Trey Kulick, who stepped up for five innings in relief, allowing one run on six hits with no walks and three strikeouts.
Xavian Cox earned the save with a shutout inning in the seventh, striking out one and allowing one hit and one walk.
“They scored three right off the bat and Trey came in and did a great job for us,” Reed said. “Xavian Cox came in and shut the door for us. I thought both of those guys did a real nice job for us.”
The Indians collected eight hits, led by a pair of Andrew Payne doubles. Payne scored once and drove in two runs.
“His two doubles and two RBIs were big for us,” Reed said. “We just battled all night.”
Colton Kossuth doubled and scored.
Trevor Klund singled, walked and scored.
Ethan Broser singled, scored and drove in a run with a sacrifice fly.
Jake Collier singled and drove in a run.
Conner Mooney and Ayden Biedenstein both singled and Biedenstein scored.
Simpson walked and was hit by a pitch.
Cambrian Koch pitched the full six innings for Sullivan. He allowed five runs (four earned) on eight hits and two walks with four strikeouts and a hit batter.
Sullivan received multi-hit efforts from Chase Blue, Gavin Schmidt, Seth Valley and Koch.
Mitchell Garner, Drake Gawer and Lucas Parson each singled once.
Blue launched a home run and the rest of the Sullivan hits were singles.
Blue drove in two runs. Nolan Ulrich and Valley collected one RBI apiece.
Blue, Koch, Valley and Gawer scored the four Eagles runs.
Valley stole a base.
Koch and Schmidt each drew a free pass.
Pacific continues leagues play Monday at Owensville, starting at 4:30 p.m.
