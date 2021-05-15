The Pacific baseball Indians had their rally caps going Thursday.
Pacific (10-7) overcame a five-run deficit in the final inning of play to score a 14-13 victory against Licking (7-10) in pool play at the Salem Tournament. The Indians then punched their ticked to the title game Friday with a 5-2 win against Salem (8-13).
“We were going back and forth with Licking,” Pacific Head Coach Jeff Reed said. “We got up early then they came back and then went ahead. It got to the seventh, and we were down 13-8.”
Stephen Loeffel completed the six-run rally with the game-winning hit and was also the winning pitcher.
“Friday against Salem, we got a great pitching performance from Jack Meyer and some timely hitting to win 5-2,” Reed said.
Full statistics from the two pool games were not available at print deadline.