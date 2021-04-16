When it rains, it pours.
The Pacific baseball Indians (3-6) erupted for 10 runs on seven hits Monday to defeat Washington (4-6) at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field, 10-3.
Pacific averaged just one run per game in its previous four outings.
Thus far on the season, when the Indians have won, they’ve scored 10 runs or more. When they’ve lost, they’ve scored two runs or less.
“We were taking advantage of some walks and got some timely hits finally,” Pacific Head Coach Jeff Reed said. “We were keeping pressure on them. As many (hits) as we’ve had not there, it’s good to finally see some of them coming through.”
The Indians took command of the game in the top of the third inning with six runs.
Patience at the plate was a key for the Indians, who drew 10 walks in the contest. Pacific gained another free pass aboard the bases when Jayden Mach was struck by a pitch.
“We just walked too many guys, and they got a couple of seeing-eye hits,” Washington Head Coach Dane Gough said. “It was just a recipe for disaster. We walked and hit 11 guys. You can’t give another team 11 free runners and expect to win a ballgame.”
Washington played aggressively on the base paths to try to catch up, but things fell in Pacific’s favor as a foul pop-up on a stolen base attempt led to a double play. Pacific catcher Carter Myers also picked off two runners at first base and threw another out attempting to steal second.
“When they started getting the bases loaded there, and we were facing a little adversity, it was nice to see our defense step up and pick it up,” Reed said. “Carter made two nice plays on the back pick to end the inning and then throwing the guy out at second base, that was huge.”
Pacific added another two runs in the top of the fifth inning before Washington was able to put together a three-run rally in the home half of the frame.
Two final runs for the Indians in the top of the seventh capped the scoring.
The seven Pacific hits came from seven different sources.
Carter Myers and Gavin Racer each doubled.
Jack Meyer, Andrew Payne, Weston Kulick, Ethan Simpson and Matthew Reincke each singled.
Reincke, who got into the game at first base after an injury to starter Tanner Biedenstein, ended up leading the Indians with three runs batted in.
Racer drove in two runs. Meyer, Stephen Loeffel, Payne, Kulick and Mach were each credited with one RBI.
Racer scored twice, as did Ayden Biedenstein.
Meyer, Loeffel, Simpson, Reincke, Faolin Kreienkamp and Mason Snider scored one run apiece.
Kreienkamp drew three walks. Racer, Loeffel, Payne, Kulick, Mach, Simpson and Reincke each walked once.
Washington tallied eight hits, led by two apiece from Sam Paule, Zac Coulter and Jake Baldwin.
Paule doubled, singled, stole a base, scored a run and drove one in.
Coulter and Baldwin each rapped out two singles. Coulter was credited with an RBI.
Jack Lackman and Luke Kroeter both singled, and Kroeter picked up an RBI.
Jason Sides and Gavin Mehrhoff scored the other two Blue Jay runs, serving as courtesy runners.
Lackman walked twice and stole two bases.
Luke Kleekamp and Cooper Thiemann both reached on balls once.
Mach was the pitcher of record for Pacific, earning the win after 4.1 innings pitched. He allowed three runs on seven hits and four walks, striking out three.
“That was huge,” Reed said. “It was his first start. He’s had a couple innings. We were down at Springfield this weekend and rolled through our pitching. We had him and Weston and one other guy left for today, so we were really hoping that Jayden could really give us a solid outing, and he did.”
Kulick relieved Mach in the fifth inning and worked out of a bases-loaded jam. He lasted the final 2.2 innings without allowing a run. Kulick allowed one hit and struck out one.
For Washington, Louis Paule began the game on the mound. Across two innings, he was charged with four earned runs on one hit and four walks. He recorded three strikeouts.
Will Lingle came out of the bullpen and didn’t allow a hit but issued three walks in his one inning pitched.
Seth Roewe threw the next two innings, allowing two runs on one hit and two walks, striking out one.
Calvin Straatmann tossed the final two innings for the Jays. He allowed two runs on five hits and one walk with two strikeouts.
Pacific next plays Thursday at Union in a Four Rivers Conference matchup, beginning at 4:30 p.m.
Washington got back to GAC Central play Tuesday, hosting Ft. Zumwalt South. The Jays complete the home-away series at Zumwalt South Wednesday at 4:15 p.m.