There might not be an official Four Rivers Conference boys soccer season, but the Pacific Indians have remained perfect against their league foes this season at 3-0.
Pacific (8-7) notched a win over conference rival Sullivan (3-13) for the second time this season Monday, 8-0.
The Indians won this match at home after also winning at Sullivan last Tuesday, 2-0.
Pacific led, 4-0, at halftime, behind goals from Ayden Biedenstein, Aaryn Curry, Trevor Klund and Lucas Tennyson.
It took until the 23rd minute for Pacific to notch its first goal. However, the Indians finished the half with a barrage of three goals within the final 6:20 of play.
Tennyson completed a hat trick in the second half. Curry and Klund each tallied a second score to both finish with a brace.
Pacific finished the game with 4:33 remaining on the clock.
Drew Beffa earned the shutout in the Pacific net, giving the team its fourth consecutive clean sheet defensively.
Mason Lucas, Gage Clark, Bo Zidzik, Jacob Tuner, Tennyson and Klund each had an assist.
The FRC doesn’t have an official championship this year after St. Clair suspended its team. That left just three soccer-playing programs in the eight-school league, one short of giving the sport championship status.
The Indians host St. Francis Borgia Thursday at 6:30 p.m.