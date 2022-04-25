Pacific sophomore Jack Meyer spun a gem in Thursday’s Four Rivers Conference victory.
The Indians (12-1, 4-0) won at home against Owensville (4-6-1, 1-1), 2-0.
Meyer held the Dutchmen to just two hits across a complete game shutout, striking out seven and walking one.
The game remained scoreless until the bottom of the fourth inning when left-hander Andrew Payne went the other way with a single to left field to drive in Ethan Broser.
Pacific struck for the game’s only other run in the bottom of the sixth when Broser scored from third, beating the throw on a ground ball Meyer hit to the second baseman.
Broser, batting cleanup in the Indians’ lineup, went 3-3 with a double, two singles and two runs scored.
Trevor Klund doubled.
Meyer, Payne and Mason Snider each singled.
Carter Myers drew a walk.
Derek Brandt toed the rubber for Owensville. In six innings, he allowed two runs on seven hits and one walk with six strikeouts.
Gavin Loague and Michael Steinbeck had the two Dutchmen hits, both singles.
Loague drew a walk.
Pacific is scheduled to continue league play Monday at New Haven. The first pitch is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.