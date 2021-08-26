Pacific football looks ready to make big strides forward in 2021.
Having hit the five-win mark just once in the past decade, during a 5-5 season in 2017, the Indians looked like a force to be reckoned with during the team’s home jamboree Friday. Pacific played host to Cuba, Francis Howell North and Lutheran South in the event.
Pacific reeled off five total offensive touchdowns during the three 12-play scrimmages against the three visitors.
During the team’s 36 defensive snaps, the Indians came up with two interceptions that likely would have gone for six points had the plays occurred with the full field available rather than having two simultaneous scrimmages driving toward opposing end zones from the 40-yard lines.
“You never know what you’re going to get at these things,” Pacific Head Coach Paul Day said. “I know our kids have been really excited about playing other people, so it was really nice to be able to see somebody else. We’ll be able to look at the film and see some things that maybe we thought we were good at that we’re not quite as good as we thought we were and then some things I think we did tonight better than we envisioned we would be able to do.”
Day is entering his second season leading the Indians. Pacific went 2-6 in 2020, but one of those wins came in the postseason, a 50-34 victory at Windsor.
Many of the Indians’ playmakers are back for 2021, including sophomore quarterback/safety Luke Meyer and senior running back/defensive end Matt Austin.
Meyer ran for three touchdowns and threw for two more during the jamboree.
Austin helped set up the scores with two 30-yard runs.
“They’re great kids and great playmakers, but these kids have made themselves completely different in a year to year and a half,” Day said. “The thing I’m the most proud of is how physical we’ve become. Luke is 40 pounds bigger that he was a year ago. Matt is 35 pounds bigger. And it’s not just bigger, but they’re quicker. They move better and faster and have just made themselves different players.”
The Pacific playmakers on offense will benefit from an offensive line that returns four starters, including returning all-conference senior tackle Ted Toney.
Then factor in senior Makai Parton, a running back and linebacker who played at Pacific his first two seasons before spending last year at Lutheran North.
Parton showcased the burst and power he’ll use to terrorize opposing running backs when he lines up on defense, and he also caught a 40-yard touchdown pass from Meyer on the final play of the scrimmage with Howell North.
“He’s a difference-maker defensively, to have a backer that runs the way he runs,” Day said. “That’s the X-factor. You’ve got a lot of people that are physical backers — it just sort of goes with the position. But Makai has really, really good speed, so if there’s a seam there, he’s able to close it right away.”
Senior Trenton Johnson also took a screen pass 40 yards to the end zone for a score against Cuba.
Pacific’s defensive front had a dominant showing against Cuba in the first scrimmage of the night, led by Austin and fellow senior Chase Krug coming off the ends, making multiple tackles for a loss.
Cuba struggled to generate positive yardage on its run plays, and Pacific senior defensive back Denton Coffey made an interception in the flat that would have left him with little or no opposition in his path had the other end of the field been clear for him to return it.
“Our kids were flying to the football,” Day said. “It’s a lot harder to teach that part than to make sure that our angle is perfect. We were pleased with that. We’ve got a lot of room to grow still, and hopefully we’ll get that done.”
Pacific starts the season on the road at St. Francis Borgia Regional in Week 1. The Indians first get to play in front of a home crowd in Week 2 against Washington.