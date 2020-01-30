The third-place trophy stayed in Kansas.
The host Frontenac Raiders (8-3) defeated Pacific (6-10) in the third-place game of the Kansas Army National Guard Invitational Saturday, 74-68.
The Indians led the host Raiders by one point, 18-17, to end the first period.
Frontenac took a 38-34 lead at halftime, but Pacific came back to knot the score at 53-53 at the end of the third quarter.
“Typically, if we score 68 points, we should have a pretty solid margin of victory,” Pacific Head Coach John VanLeer said. “We just didn’t defend very well. We also left 12 points at the free-throw line, shooting 15-27.”
Pacific spread the ball around with four players ending the game in double-digit scoring.
Devin Casey led with 14 points, followed by Don’TA Harris with 13, Quin Blackburn with 11 and Gavin Racer with 10.
Casey shot 4-5 from three-point range.
“He shot the ball pretty well and played a good game,” VanLeer said.
Blackburn made good on the high percentage shots inside the post.
“He shot real well from the field,” VanLeer said.
Dylan Myers added seven points. Gavin Bukowsky and Carter Myers both finished with five points and Jack Meyer scored three.
Carter Myers, the Pacific point guard, grabbed six rebounds and dished out five assists, both team highs.
Harris rebounded five. Casey and Meyer each had three rebounds. Blackburn and Dylan Myers both finished with two rebounds. Bukowsky and Racer rebounded one apiece.
Racer recorded four assists, Harris three and Dylan Myers two. Blackburn and Casey both had one assist.
Casey, Carter Myers and Racer all made two steals.
Harris recorded a blocked shot.
Frontenac’s Brody O’Malley was the winner of the tournament’s annual three-point shooting competition.
Pacific is finished with tournament play until the district playoffs. The Indians traveled to Fox Tuesday and are next in action at home Friday, hosting Gateway STEM at 7 p.m.