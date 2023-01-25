Two second-place finishes led the Pacific boys wrestling Indians on their home mats Saturday.
Pacific scored 94.5 points and finished eighth against a tough lineup of teams in their home tournament.
Whitfield, winner of the six state championship across three different classes in the past six seasons and 11 state titles overall since 2007, dominated the team points at the event with 293.5 points.
Carl Junction (266.5 points), North Point (204), Washington (195.5) and Wentzville Liberty (155) rounded out the top five.
Rockwood Summit (137), De Soto (117.5), Union (67), Vianney (47), Webster Groves (24) and Festus (23) were also in attendance.
“Team wise we didn’t finish too great, but this tournament is a tough one with some really solid teams,” Pacific Head Coach Jesse Knott said. “I told our guys going in that with three starters out, it was going to be about individual performance. I felt that several of our guys really stepped up and had great performances that we can build off of heading into this final month.”
Timothy Link (113) and Blake McKay (215) were the top finishers for Pacific as both ranked second in their weight classes.
McKay wrestled to a 4-1 record, pinning each of his first four opponents before dropping a 6-2 decision to Whitfield’s Adrian Harrold in the championship match.
McKay’s wins were against Summit’s Omar Hussein (0:25), Liberty’s Joshua Giljum (0:42), Pacific teammate Fabion Perez (1:35) and De Soto’s Cory Dierks (2:00).
“Blake McKay dominated his way to the finals,” Knott said. “I felt he left one on the table in the finals. Harrold was a state qualifier last season but definitely someone Blake can beat. He just couldn’t get his offense to click and we slipped off a couple times trying to create something which allowed our opponent to capitalize.”
Link wrestled in a round-robin format with only five competitors in that weight class, losing only to Carl Junction’s Lukas Walker (1:12). Link defeated Washington’s Parker Kelpe (18-1 technical fall), De Soto’s Brenton Drummond (4:43) and Whitfield’s Benjamin Carter (8-0).
“Tim Link impressed me a lot,” Knott said. “He has looked really solid since he made the official drop down to 113. He was in a five-man round robin, but I expect all five of them to be at the state tournament in a month. This was a really solid bracket and he showed up and performed. Parker Kelpe and us were pretty even last season. Tim absolutely dominated him on Saturday. Just shows the growth and steps he has taken over the past year.”
Mason Lucas (157) placed fourth for the Indians with a 1-3 record. He scored a quarterfinal win over Liberty’s Justin Little (1:25) before falling to Washington’s Casey Olszowka (0:43) and Carl Junction’s Dex Merrell (0:46) in the last two rounds.
Caden Browning (126, 3-2) and Lucas Tennyson (150, 3-2) both placed fifth.
Cameron Shouse (165, 1-3) and Perez (215, 2-3) both ended seventh.
Mason Link (106, 0-5) and Noah Skillington (138, 1-4) each placed eighth.
Austin Tennyson (157, 0-2) took ninth place.
Brock Webb (120, 0-2), Colton Kossuth (150, 0-2) and Israel Guenzler (190, 0-2) all ranked 12th.
Austin Tennyson, Kossuth and Perez did not earn team points for Pacific as they were the second wrestler from the school in the same weight class.
Browning won in the medal round over Webster Groves Ethan Weir (2:41).
Lucas Tennyson bested Washington’s Jackson Thornton (4:12) in his fifth-place encounter.
Shouse ended on a win by pinning Vianney’s Jake Lindsey (0:55) in the medal round.
Perez scored a pin on Summit’s Omar Hussein (1:02) for seventh place.
Mason Link conceded the seventh-place match to Washington’s Aiden Reagan by medical forfeit.
Skillington fell to Vianney’s Josh Schmitt in the seventh-place battle by a 6-3 decision.
Pacific wrestles Tuesday at 5 p.m. in a quad meet at St. Clair. De Smet and Wentzville Liberty are also scheduled to compete.