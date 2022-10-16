For the third race in a row, nobody could keep pace with Union senior Bryson Pickard.
Pickard ran to another race win Tuesday at the Owensville Invitational with the top time of 16:53.76.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
For the third race in a row, nobody could keep pace with Union senior Bryson Pickard.
Pickard ran to another race win Tuesday at the Owensville Invitational with the top time of 16:53.76.
Pacific was the top team at the event with 60 points, led by four runners finishing in the top 15.
Owensville matched Pacific’s score of 60, but the Indians won the tiebreaker with the sixth runner.
“The boys worked as a unit and kept their scoring group of runners as close a possible throughout the race,” Pacific Head Coach Rob Schwierjohn said.
Union finished third as a team with 70 points. Sullivan ranked seventh at 173.
Other team scores included Calvary Lutheran (107), Steelville (140), South Callaway (145), Chamois (182), Rolla (199) and Bourbon (205).
Pacific’s Nick Hunkins ranked third individually in 17:43.73.
Calvary Lutheran’s Kyle Hagemeyer was the only runner to come between Pickard and Hunkins, finishing in 16:57.75.
Union’s Taylor Meyer ranked 10th in 18:29.12.
Other Four Rivers Conference runners placing in the top 10 included Sullivan’s Abram Denney (fifth, 17:47.51), Hermann’s Nolan Kopp (sixth, 18:02.34) and Owensville’s Felix Guerrero (seventh, 18:06.26) and Lucas Morgan (eighth, 18:10.12).
Pacific put three runners in a row across the finish line from 12th to 14th in Ben Smith (18:43.15), Sean Wigger (18:49.81) and Dylan Stout (18:59.93).
Noah Carrico locked in Pacific’s score as the 28th runner to finish in 20:27.38. His score added 21 points.
Mason Link was the tiebreaker runner for the Indians, finishing 51st in 21:57.45. Owensville did not field a sixth runner.
Rounding out Union’s score were Nick Bollinger (20th, 19:57.72), Tyler Lutes (24th, 20:17.85), Thomas Crane (31st, 20:44.27) and Aiden Borgmann (37th, 21:06.94).
New Haven fielded just three runners in the varsity team race and did not receive a team score.
Jose Romo-Vasquez finished in 22nd place in 20:07.95.
Andrew Rethemeyer ranked 25th in 20:17.91 and David Otten ranked 46h in 21:47.11.
“It was a difficult meet for us,” New Haven Head Coach John Tucker said. “We always seem to run slow at Owensville and this year was no different. The course certainly has challenges like when the runners head into the woods, but there are also a lot of flat portions. I don’t feel like we lacked focus or effort at the meet but I was not pleased to see us running slower than we have recently. After the conference meet next week I am looking forward to fine tuning as we get ready for the District meet in Arcadia.”
The Four Rivers Conference teams converge on Washington Tuesday to run in the conference championship race at Big Driver at 2:30 p.m.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.