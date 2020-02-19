It’s not how you start, but how you finish.
Despite falling behind 14-5 in the first quarter, the Pacific basketball Indians (9-13, 2-3) recovered at home to defeat Hermann (13-9, 3-2), 53-51.
Hermann held onto a 27-18 lead at halftime and a 34-31 advantage after three quarters.
“They got out in front of us early because we didn’t play with enough defensive intensity and did get down and guard like we needed to,” Pacific Head Coach John VanLeer said. “In the third quarter, we turned up the defensive intensity and forced them to turn the ball over.”
Hermann committed 18 turnovers to Pacific’s 10.
The Indians held a seven-point lead late in the fourth and made enough from the free-throw line late to remain ahead. Pacific went 18-26 from the line.
Don’TA Harris powered the Pacific offense with 24 points.
“Don’TA had a good game, scored more than 20 poitns and at one point took the game over,” VanLeer said.
Dylan Myers was next with eight points. Jack Meyer scored seven. Carter Myers and Gavin Racer scored six each and Quin Blackburn added two points.
Harris grabbed six rebounds. Dylan Myers finished with five rebounds. Blackburn, Meyer and Carter Myers each pulled down three rebounds and Racer grabbed two.
Carter Myers dished out three assists. Harris made two assists and Racer one.
Harris and Carter Myers both made three steals. Meyer and Dylan Myers both recorded two steals.
Trent Anderson posted a double-double, leading the Bearcats in points (23) and rebounds (14).
Other scorers included Holden Ash (eight), Parker Anderson (seven), Seth Hackmann (five), Boyd Phillips (five) and Carter Hemeyer (three).
Pacific continued Four Rivers Conference play Tuesday at St. Clair and remains on the road Wednesday at Northwest with a 7 p.m. tipoff.