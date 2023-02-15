Pacific did its part to keep pace in the Four Rivers Conference boys basketball race.
The Indians (11-13, 4-1) moved into sole possession of second place in the standings Friday, winning at home over Owensville (4-18, 1-3), 43-32.
Pacific led the Dutchmen after one quarter, 12-8, and took a nine-point lead into the intermission, 26-17.
Owensville pushed back in the third quarter, holding Pacific to four points, but the Indians remained in front, 30-26, going into the final period.
Quin Blackburn’s 16 points were tops for Pacific. He added nine rebounds, three assists and two blocks.
Matt Reincke scored 12 points with five rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Xavian Cox posted six points, two assists and one rebound.
Jack Meyer added five points, four rebounds and three steals.
Nick Bukowsky had two points and two steals.
Joey Gebel netted two points and pulled in one rebound.
Parker Linder grabbed one rebound.
Elsewhere in the conference, Hermann (19-5, 3-2) stumbled for the second game in a row, losing on the road at St. James (7-15, 3-2), 57-56, Union (15-8, 5-0) held off St. Clair (8-13, 1-4) at the buzzer, 47-45, and Sullivan (13-9, 2-2) cruised to a win at New Haven (6-15, 0-5), 51-28.
Pacific, which already lost to Union, 57-53, at Union Dec. 16, would need to win out and get help to catch the Wildcats in the race for the title.
The Indians have remaining road games at Sullivan Tuesday and at Hermann Friday. Both games tip off at 7 p.m.
