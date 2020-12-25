Trailing by double digits in the second quarter Friday against New Haven, something clicked with the Pacific boys basketball Indians.
Pacific (5-2, 2-0) woke up to outscore New Haven (6-3, 0-2) over the final three quarters, 60-37, to win the home Four Rivers Conference contest, 68-55.
“Coming into the game, New Haven was 6-2 and they’ve got two of the best guards in the conference,” Pacific Head Coach Cody Bradfisch said. “I thought we came out a little bit flat to start the game in the first quarter. We battled back in the second quarter and got our legs under us in the third. I thought we picked up the tempo and that got us going again. That was good to see.”
New Haven Head Coach Aaron Peirick said Pacific always has been a difficult place for the Shamrocks.
“For whatever reason, aside from their teams being solid, its always hard to win at Pacific,” Peirick said. “I was hoping the new floor and brighter environment would change some of that bad juju but it didn’t.”
New Haven held an 18-8 advantage through one quarter and was up 22-10 in the second quarter when Pacific started to come back.
“We came out ready and were able to jump on them that first quarter,” Peirick said. “John (Liggett) got quite a bit done off the dribble, attacking the rim. We guarded them pretty good too, partly because we were getting buckets and keeping them out of transition.”
Gavin Racer was the focus of Pacific’s attack in the second quarter as the Indians cut New Haven’s advantage to four points at the intermission, 29-25.
“Once we got the lead to 10 or so we kind of let up a little bit and that affected us on each end of the floor,” Peirick said. “They became the more aggressive team driving the basketball and it seemed like if they didn’t score a basket, they were at the free throw line every trip. Then we closed the half by missing a shot on our end and watching (Gavin) Bukowsky dribble past all of us to score a lay-up at the buzzer.”
Racer scored 10 of his 14 points, including six from the free-throw line, in the quarter.
“Gavin Racer did a great job, especially running the floor and finishing inside the paint with guys hanging on him,” Bradfisch said.
Sparked by Racer’s performance in the second quarter, Pacific was able to continue the momentum with a 24-11 third quarter. The Indians led 49-40 through three quarters and continued to expand the gap from there.
“We got into some foul trouble in the second and third quarters,” Bradfisch said. “It was a testament to our team that we just hung in there and had that next-man-up mentality. Guys were able to step up and make plays for us. Jack Meyer, defensively, did a fantastic job not only getting stops, but also making sure we were able to get out to the offensive break.”
Don’TA Harris led Pacific in scoring with 15 points, including 14 in the second half. He also had three rebounds, one assist and one steal.
“Don’TA got going and he was able to get going downhill in the middle of the third quarter off of ball screens,” Bradfisch said.
Racer was next with 14 points and added three rebounds and an assist.
Bukowsky exited the game with 12 points, fouling out in the fourth quarter.
Bukowsky also was part of a humorous moment, promising not to foul again if he could stay in the game after his fifth foul.
“I thought that GB (Bukowsky) was really pushing the tempo,” Bradfisch said.
Bukowsky also had four rebounds and two assists.
Jacob Sauvage reached double digits with 11 points while adding six assists, three rebounds and a steal.
“We were able to get out and run because of Jake, our point guard,” Bradfisch said.
Quin Blackburn was Pacific’s fifth player in double digits with 10 points. He nearly reached double figures in rebounds as well, ending with nine. He posted two blocked shots and a steal.
Meyer scored Pacific’s other six points. He also had two rebounds.
Nick Iliff added three rebounds and Devin Casey had one rebound.
The Indians hit three three-point baskets and went 17-26 from the free-throw line.
Liggett led the Shamrocks with 23 points. He hit two of New Haven’s four three-point baskets. Liggett also had five rebounds, two assists and a steal.
Zachary Groner was next with 12 points, four rebounds, three assists and a steal.
Owen Borcherding chipped in with seven points and three rebounds.
Logan Williams finished with six points, two rebounds and an assist.
Sam Scheer scored four points with five rebounds and a blocked shot.
Jacob Engelbrecht contributed three points, six rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Charlie Roth pulled down a rebound.
New Haven went 15-26 from the free-throw line.
“We are still working on understanding the value of each possession and how offensive and defensive possessions are tied to each other,” Peirick said. “It’s probably my fault as much as anyone’s not emphasizing that to them enough and working on those aspects in practice. Tough loss, but credit to Pacific. They are as hard to play against as ever.”