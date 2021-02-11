Friday’s Four Rivers Conference matchup was off to the races.
Or maybe it was off to the Racer.
Pacific senior Gavin Racer led the Indians (14-6, 3-0) with 24 points in a 69-46 win on the road against the defending conference champions, St. James (6-8, 1-1).
“We talked about how fast they play and pressure us, so we needed to match pressure with pressure,” Pacific Head Coach Cody Bradfisch said. “Our guys did a good job with that, keeping the tempo up on the break.”
Pacific took control early with a 19-9 lead at the end of the first quarter and 39-22 halftime advantage.
The Indians remained in the lead, 54-35, at the end of the third period.
In addition to his 24 points, Racer picked up four rebounds and four assists.
“A lot of times, he was the guy we got the ball to off the break and he did a fantastic job of getting to the rim,” Bradfisch said. “When we were doubled, we also did a good job finding him.”
Bradfisch praised his team’s sharing the ball.
“We had 19 assists on 30 made baskets,” he said. “That’s a good ratio. We did a good job crashing the boards and had 10 offensive rebounds.”
Quin Blackburn was the next highest scorer for Pacific with 10 points. He added six rebounds, five assists and a block.
“Quin did a good job of getting up and finishing quick, before they could get on him,” Bradfisch said.
Don’TA Harris notched eight points with eight rebounds, five steals, four assists and two blocks.
Devin Casey scored six points and made two rebounds and one steal.
Gavin Bukowsky recorded five points with five rebounds.
Jack Meyer posted five points, one rebound and one steal.
Jacob Sauvage finished with two points, two assists, two steals and a block.
Nick Iliff grabbed three rebounds and recorded one assist.
Carter Myers posted two rebounds and an assist.
Ryan Bruns, Nick Hunkins and Matt Reincke each made one rebound. Bruns and Hunkins were both credited with an assist.
Peyton Gruver led St. James with 11 points.
Other scorers included Kadin Guese (10 points), Trent Satterfield (six), Chris Boone (four), Derek Skaggs (three) and Blake Redburn (two).
Pacific currently holds a half-game lead over Sullivan for first place in the conference.
The Indians hosted Owensville Tuesday in another league game and next play Friday at Sullivan. That showdown is scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m.