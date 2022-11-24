Pacific only won one quarter Saturday in Vienna, but it was enough to start the new basketball season with a win.
Senior Jack Meyer’s three-point shot with two seconds left lifted the Indians (1-0) past West County (0-1), 50-47, at the Vienna Shootout.
Pacific outscored West County in the second quarter, 15-4.
The Bulldogs, the home team on the scoreboard, posted a higher score in each of the other three quarters, but all by narrow margins.
West County held a 15-13 lead after one period. Pacific’s big second quarter sent the Indians into halftime with a 28-19 advantage.
“The second quarter was our best one defensively, as we held West County to four points and went into half with a nine-point lead,” Pacific Head Coach Cody Bradfisch said.
After three quarters, Pacific maintained a 36-28 edge.
West County came back to tie the game at 47 late in the final period, but Meyer stepped up at the right time to prevent the comeback bid.
“The third quarter was pretty even, but the fourth quarter was where we held on to win after West County tied it at 47,” Bradfisch said. “Jack Meyer hit a big three from the right wing with two seconds to go to put us over the top.”
Meyer led the team in scoring with 13 points, adding five rebounds, three steals and a block. His game-winning three was his third triple of the night.
Xavian Cox netted 12 points with three rebounds, one assist and one steal.
Connor Lampkin added 11 points and two assists.
Matt Reincke netted nine points with nine rebounds, two assists and one block.
Nick Bukowsky contributed three points, four assists and one rebound.
With senior center Quin Blackburn resting a sprained ankle in the opener, sophomore Parker Linder stepped up on the glass with 12 rebounds. He added two points, one assist and one block.
Trey Bibb picked up one rebound and one assist.
Garrison Turner led the Bulldogs with 12 points.
Also scoring for West County were Ty Harlow (10 points), Chaston Harton (nine), Carter Reed (five), Caden Merrill (four), Lance Monroe (three), Levi Hale (two) and Jaxon Campbell (two).
Pacific next plays Tuesday night at St. Francis Borgia’s Turkey Tournament at 7:30 p.m. The Indians are seeded sixth and play University City, winner of the last two titles, in the first round.