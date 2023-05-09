Salem Tournament pool play started with a comfortable win for the Pacific baseball Indians Friday.
Pacific (16-5) defeated Waynesville (2-16), 10-0, in the event’s first game.
Ethan Broser pitched a three-hit complete game shutout in the five-inning affair. He struck out five and walked one.
Pacific scored once in the first inning, twice in the third, four times in the fourth and three times in the fifth.
“Guys just came out and hit the ball like we should be hitting it,” Pacific Head Coach Jeff Reed said. “Broser threw that one and had a nice outing, only gave up a few hits.”
Jake Collier, Ethan Simpson and Ayden Biedenstein led the Pacific offense with two hits apiece.
Biedenstein and Broser each doubled.
Collier and Simpson both singled twice.
Mason Snider and Biedenstein notched one single apiece.
Cole Hansmann drew three walks.
Trevor Klund, Jack Meyer and Broser each walked once.
Andrew Payne and Snider were hit by pitches.
Klund, Simpson and Ethan Holzmark each stole a base.
Xavian Cox and collier scored two runs each.
Holzmark, Meyer, Hansmann, Broser, Snider and Klund all scored once.
Broser, Collier and Simpson were each credited with two runs batted in.
Snider and Biedenstein both drove in one.
Ethan Heberling pitched four innings for Waynesville, allowing seven runs (one earned) on six hits and four walks with one strikeout.
The Tigers’ defense committed five errors.
The three Waynesville hits were singles by Zacari Emperato, Peyton Breeden and Jackson Goforth.
Heberling reached base on a walk.
Pacific finished out the tournament with a 1-0 eight inning win over Licking and a 3-2 win over Sullivan to capture the championship.
The Indians played Monday at Windsor and are scheduled to host Northwest Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
