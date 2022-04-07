The start of league play was not enough to derail Pacific’s perfect start to the season Monday.
Pacific (6-0, 1-0) opened the Four Rivers Conference regular schedule on the road at St. Clair (1-3, 0-1), winning 8-4.
The Indians rallied for three runs in the top of the first to take early control of the contest.
“I thought we could have put a few more up if we’d had a couple of better at-bats, but we took advantage of the situation and got those runs,” Pacific Head Coach Jeff Reed said.
St. Clair answered with one run in the home half and continued to chip away at the lead as Pacific added one run in the top of the third and the Bulldogs scored two in the home half.
“We kept battling the whole time,” St. Clair Head Coach Mitchell Lundy said. “Unfortunately, we made too many errors to get the win today. I thought our pitchers threw well and we didn’t make the plays behind our guys and they did.”
Pacific got both runs back in the top of the fourth before adding one more in the fifth and one in the sixth.
St. Clair managed a final tally in the bottom of the sixth.
Weston Kulick was the winning pitcher for Pacific, throwing six innings and allowing four runs (three earned) on eight hits with no walks and seven strikeouts.
“We had a few errors in the field and Weston kept his cool and we were able to weather through that,” Reed said. “He was dominant after that. He gave us a great ballgame. I think it was him that solidified us getting a bit more confidence through the middle and the end to fight through.”
Wes Branson closed out the game with a shutout seventh inning, allowing one hit.
Pacific credited itself with 12 hits in the game and St. Clair with nine, charging three errors to both sides. The Bulldogs scored 15 hits for Pacific and 12 for St. Clair.
Joey Rego started on the mound for St. Clair. In 3.2 innings, he allowed six runs on eight hits and two walks, striking out five.
Sam Ruszala threw the last 3.1 innings, allowing two runs on seven hits and two strikeouts.
Trevor Klund, Ethan Simpson and Andrew Payne recorded two hits apiece for the Indians.
Klund singled twice, was hit by a pitch, stole four bases and scored three runs.
Simpson singled twice, walked, drove in two runs and scored once.
Payne singled twice and drove in three.
Kulick doubled, walked and drove in a run.
Matthew Reincke doubled, was hit by a pitch and scored.
Ethan Broser singled, stole a base, drove in a run and scored.
Jack Meyer singled and drove in a run.
Mason Snider singled and scored.
Carter Myers connected for a single and was hit by a pitch.
Rego led St. Clair at the plate with three hits, a double to deep center field and two singles.
He fought off multiple pitches with the Bulldogs down to their last out in the bottom of the seventh before singling to right field to extend the game one more batter.
“He’s really came around,” Lundy said. “Last year, I think he had one or two at-bats at the varsity level. He’s really had a good approach at the plate this year and his two-strike approach has been excellent. He had that great at-bat and ended up getting the base hit.”
Anthony Broeker singled twice and scored.
Jayden Fitzgerald singled twice.
Carter Short doubled.
CJ Taylor singled, was hit by a pitch, stole two bases, scored a run and drove in one.
Gabe Martinez singled and scored.
Sam Ruszala singled and drove in two.
Cameron Long singled.
Pacific plays Wednesday at St. Francis Borgia Regional in a makeup game from last week’s rainout. The first pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m.
St. Clair remains home to host Owensville Thursday at 4:30 p.m. in league play.