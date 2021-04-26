Pacific baseball is the first Four Rivers Conference team to get the better of the Dutchmen this season.
The Indians (5-7, 2-2) won at Owensville (8-4, 2-1) Thursday, 4-3.
Pacific’s win brings the FRC standings closer together with Union (10-8, 4-1) holding a half-game lead on both St. Clair (7-5, 3-1) and Hermann (9-7, 3-1). Owensville remains one game back and Pacific 1.5 games back.
“It was a great team win for our guys,” Pacific Head Coach Jeff Reed said. “We’ve lost four one-run games this year. It was good for our guys to see we can win those close games also.”
Pacific pushed across the first run in the top of the first inning, but Owensville answered right away with two runs in the home half.
Pacific tied things at 2-2 with another run in the top of the third.
The score was tied until Pacific scored twice in the top of the sixth.
The Dutchmen gained one final run in the bottom of the sixth, but Pacific clung to a one-run lead through the final frame.
“They had (the) bases loaded with no outs,” Reed said of the sixth inning. “We turned a double play, and they scored one, and (we) got the next guy to pop out. So really did a great job of getting out of that inning with only giving up a single run.”
Jack Meyer was the winning pitcher. In 6.2 innings, he allowed three runs on eight hits with no walks and nine strikeouts.
Stephen Loeffel came in to record the final out after Meyer reached the maximum number of pitches.
“Jack did a great job on the mound for us tonight,” Reed said. “He didn’t give up a walk and struck out nine batters.”
Pacific gathered six hits in the game, including a double by Gavin Racer and two singles by Loeffel.
Ethan Simpson, Matt Reincke and Mason Snider each added a hit.
Simpson, Racer, Snider and Ayden Biedenstein all scored a run.
Loeffel drove in two runs, and Racer was credited with one RBI for the game.
Meyer, Snider and Simpson each stole a base.
Pacific continued league play Friday at Hermann and will host New Haven Monday at 4:30 p.m.