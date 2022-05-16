It was everything the teams and fans anticipated.
After three previous dates were postponed, the Pacific Indians and Union Wildcats finally were able to play baseball Tuesday, deciding both the Four Rivers Conference and the league’s preseason tournament championship.
By a score of 3-2, Pacific (17-2, 7-0), is this year’s FRC champion.
Pacific last won the conference title in 2016.
“It was an awesome game,” Pacific Head Coach Jeff Reed said. “I knew Pat (Rapert) was going to bring a great team and we were going to have a battle on our hands.”
The Indians held on to hand Union (17-1, 6-1) its first setback of the season in front of a large crowd at Pacific High School.
“We have been talking about the little things that matter all year,” Union Head Coach Pat Rapert said. “We did not execute a sac bunt to move a runner over. That potentially costs a run. We missed a cut that allowed two runs to score. You have to be able to do the little things in games like this.”
The crucial number in the game was three.
Each team had three hits. Union made three errors, and Pacific scored its three runs in one inning.
“I think that’s something which is Pacific baseball all the way back,” Reed said. “They just never quit. They’re going to fight you for seven innings, or more if needed.”
“I thought our pitchers threw well enough to win,” Rapert said. “They really only had one hard hit ball, but it was a timely hit. Our approaches in the box have to get better down the stretch if we are going to have any type of chance in districts.”
Union took the lead in the top of the third with Cooper Bailey launching a solo home run over the left field fence. Two of Union’s hits were home runs, but the Wildcats struggled to put runners on base.
“Early on, we struggled at the plate,” Reed said. “(Kaden) Motley was doing a great job. I told our guys that we had to keep competing and try to scrape something together.”
Pacific took command in the bottom of the fifth.
After falling behind in the count, 0-2, Mason Snider coaxed a leadoff walk from Union pitcher Kaden Motley.
Matt Reincke sacrificed Snider to second. Snider went to third when Tyler Klund grounded out.
Carter Myers walked on five pitches and Cole Hansmann went in as a courtesy runner.
Ethan Simpson put Pacific onto the scoreboard with a single to the left side, scoring Snider. Hansmann went all the way to third and Simpson took second on the play.
The tie lasted for four pitches. On a 2-1 count, Ethan Broser singled through the left side, and the ball took a bounce away from Hayden Burke in left field. Hansmann hustled home and an overthrow put the ball out of play, allowing Hansmann to score and Broser to take third.
“If you put pressure on somebody, you’ll find out how they’re going to handle it,” Reed said. “We put some pressure on them to throw the ball to third and that proved to be a huge run right there.”
Motley escaped the jam on another grounder hit to the left side of the infield, but the damage had been done.
Union made a run in the top of the seventh. Gavin Mabe led off with a long home run to left field, catching a curve ball, but Jack Meyer was able to retire the next three batters to seal the 3-2 win.
Meyer, who improved to 5-1 on the season, needed 81 pitches to go the distance. He allowed two runs on three hits and one walk while striking out eight.
Meyer limited Union to just three additional runners in the game, and none moved past second.
Union’s Kaden Motley took the loss, going five innings while allowing three runs (one earned) on three hits, three walks and a hit batter. He struck out two.
Coleton Anderson pitched the sixth for the Wildcats.
Pacific’s hits were singles by Simpson, Broser and Reincke.
Myers, Simpson and Snider walked. Simpson was hit by a pitch.
Simpson, Snider and Hansmann scored the runs. Simpson had one RBI.
“I can’t say enough about the guys and the way they want to compete and work and how they want to win” Reed said.
Bailey and Mabe homered for Union. Ardell Young singled to lead off the sixth.
Marshall Gebert walked to lead off the fifth, but was erased on a fielder’s choice following a bunt.
While both teams are in Class 5 District 3, they wouldn’t meet again until the championship game, should both make it that far.
Union, the third seed, opens district play at home against Rockwood Summit (10-17) Monday at 4:30 p.m.
Pacific, seeded fourth, will host Chaminade (14-14) Monday at 4:30 p.m.
If Pacific wins, it will play the winner of the Westminster Christian (17-11) vs. Parkway North (1-17-1) first-round game Tuesday.
“I told them that this is the type of game we’re going to see in the district,” Reed said. “Something low scoring and we’re going to have to move runners over.”
The Union-Rockwood Summit winner plays the winner of No. 2 Parkway Central (20-8) and seventh-seeded MICDS (11-10), also Tuesday. Higher-seeded teams will host the semifinal games.
The championship game at Chaminade is slated for Thursday, May 19, at 4:30 p.m.