A makeup date worked out just fine for the baseball Indians.
Pacific, originally scheduled to play at the Southern Boone jamboree this past Saturday, instead got its preseason live action delayed until Wednesday.
Once on the field, Pacific was able to outscore Capital City, 4-0, and Southern Boone, 2-1, but fell behind against Rock Bridge, 5-0, in a trio of three-inning scrimmages.
Capital City
Weston Kulick, Trey Kulick and Ethan Broser combined to shut out the Cavaliers.
Weston Kulick pitched the first inning, allowing two walks and striking out two.
Trey Kulick surrendered one hit and one walk, but struck out one in one inning.
Broser allowed one walk and struck out three in his inning of work.
At the plate, Pacific posted one run in the first inning and three in the third.
Trevor Klund tripled, singled, stole a base, scored twice and drove in a run.
Broser doubled and drove in a run.
Mason Snider walked and scored.
Jack Meyer drew a walk. He and Andrew Payne each stole a base.
Conner Mooney drove in a run.
Southern Boone
Jake Collier tossed two shutout innings, gaining run support from the Pacific bats with one run in the first inning and one in the third.
Collier allowed one hit and struck out two batters.
Drew Beffa pitched the third inning and surrendered one hit and one unearned run.
Ayden Biedenstein doubled.
Payne singled and drove in a run.
Colton Kossuth singled.
Klund drew a walk.
Xavian Cox was a courtesy runner and scored twice.
Rock Bridge
Meyer pitched two innings and allowed one run on two hits with one strikeout.
Cox pitched one inning and gave up four runs on four hits with one strikeout.
Klund collected Pacific’s only hit, a single.
Matt Reincke reached on a walk.
Pacific opens the regular season Friday at 1 p.m., taking on New Haven at Owensville as part of the Four Rivers Conference preseason tournament.
