Pacific couldn’t open up the Mason jar to get to the runs inside Wednesday.
Parkway West starter Mason Beno shut out the Indians (9-4) in a two-hit performance, helping the Longhorns (9-7) to a 10-0 win.
Updated: April 15, 2023 @ 9:24 pm
A Jake Collier double in the second inning and a Colton Kossuth single in the third were the only hits Beno surrendered.
Pacific’s best chance to get on the scoreboard came in the fourth inning when Andrew Payne was hit by a pitch and Ethan Simpson drew a walk, but Beno worked out of the jam.
Beno recorded four strikeouts in the contest.
The Parkway West bats produced two runs in the first, two in the second, three in the third and three in the fifth to conclude the game after five innings.
Collier pitched three innings for Pacific and was touched for seven runs on 11 hits and two walks, striking out two.
Cole Hansmann pitched one inning in relief and allowed three runs on three hits, one walk and one hit batter.
Gannon Snyder paced the Longhorn offense, going 4-4 at the plate with four doubles, a stolen base, two runs scored and five runs batted in.
Cooper Walkoff doubled once, singled twice, walked, scored four times and drove in two.
Joey Schweppe singled twice and collected two RBIs.
Mason Beno singled twice.
Griffin Beno singled, walked and scored.
Grant Meert singled and scored.
Tommy Eschbach singled.
Adam Wright drew a walk.
Zach Taylor was hit by a pitch.
Mitch Seavey stole a base.
Pacific played a Four Rivers Conference game Thursday at Hermann and has a FRC Preseason Tournament championship game rematch at Union coming up Monday at 4:30 p.m.
