Of three Four Rivers Conference teams at the Owensville Tournament, only one is playing from the winner’s bracket.
Pacific (6-2), the tournament’s No. 3 seed, earned that distinction Tuesday by beating conference rival St. Clair (1-5) in the first round, 48-31.
The host Dutchmen fell to Steelville in the first round Monday, 54-49.
The win advances Pacific to a meeting with second-seeded Jefferson City (2-8) in the semifinals Friday at 7 p.m.
The game was a defensive battle for three quarters with Pacific leading, 7-6 after one period, 16-12 at halftime and 26-22 at the end of the third quarter.
Things broke loose for Pacific in the final period as the Indians stormed their way to 22 points in the final eight minutes, including four three-point baskets.
“We spaced the floor a little bit and went with a ball screen in the middle of the floor to let us create,” Pacific Head Coach Cody Bradfisch said. “Their defense, for most of the game, was really packing the paint. When that happens and you draw multiple guys you have to kick (it out). Thankfully, we had some guys step up. Jack Meyer, in particular, hit a couple of big threes that we needed. Devin Casey is another one that stepped up.”
The transition game was a key factor for Pacific, which capitalized on mid-court turnovers to convert on fast break opportunities.
The Indians also thrived in the immediate aftermath of St. Clair’s scores by rushing down the floor for an immediate answer at the other end on multiple occasions.
“We told them our No. 1 key to the game was getting back and setting up our defense,” St. Clair Head Coach Tim Isgrig said. “I thought when we got back and set up our defense, we were really good. We played our best defensive half of the season in the first half. We did exactly what we wanted to and executed our scouting report. We held them to one shot and did a lot of good things in the first half. Then, in the fourth quarter we lost our discipline and quit playing defense.”
Pacific’s defense held St. Clair off the scoreboard for the first four minutes of the fourth quarter, allowing a 9-0 run at the start of the final period.
“We had a little bit of rust,” Bradfisch said. “Although we had practiced over the break, you could tell it took us until the second half to get going defensively. Once we did, we did a good job of really making those guys work and limiting them to one opportunity and they were done, which led us to get out on our (fast) break.”
Meyer, who connected on three triples in the fourth quarter, led Pacific with 13 points on the night.
Casey, connecting twice from beyond the arc, finished with 11 points.
Don’TA Harris and Nick Iliff both added six points.
Gavin Racer scored five.
Jacob Sauvage netted three on a first-quarter triple.
Drex Blackburn and Gavin Bukowsky each scored two points.
Zach Browne and Chase Walters tied for the St. Clair scoring lead with eight points apiece.
Walters had a strong game defensively, shutting out Pacific’s 6-7 sophomore forward Quin Blackburn.
“I thought Chase really competed,” Isgrig said. “He more than held his own inside and Blackburn is a really nice player. He’s long. Their whole team is long. We did a good job defensively playing as five guys and not playing them one-on-one, but Chase did a good job boxing them out and holding them to one shot.”
Blaine Downey and Austin Dunn each added four points for the Bulldogs.
Isaac Nunez netted three.
Anthony Broeker and Wes Hinson rounded out the scoresheet with two points apiece.
The consolation semifinals took place Thursday with St. Clair matched up against the Rolla Royals, a homeschool team.
The Dutchmen received a bye into the consolation final due to Belle withdrawing from the tournament Monday.