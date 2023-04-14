Mason Snider cleared the bases in Pacific’s final at-bat in Tennessee.
Pacific (9-3) concluded its weekend at the East Robertson Baseball Classic Saturday in Cross Plains with a 5-4 win over Liberty Creek of Gallatin, Tennessee (6-7).
With Pacific trailing by two, the bases loaded and two out in the bottom of the ninth inning, Snider ripped a line drive to deep left field for a double and scored all three runs to finish the contest and pull off a come-from-behind win.
“Snider hit one that one-hopped the wall and scored three on the play to walk it off,” Pacific Head Coach Jeff Reed said. “Great way to finish the trip and get on the bus to come home.”
The Indians struck first in the contest with one run in the bottom of the second inning when Jake Collier led off with a home run, his second of the day after also leaving the yard in an earlier contest against White House-Heritage.
Liberty Creek then built its lead with three runs in the top of the third and one in the fourth.
Pacific cut into the 4-1 lead with one run in the bottom of the fifth before Snider’s three-run double in the seventh won it.
Jack Meyer singled twice in the contest and drove in a run.
Collier added to his home run with a single, was hit by pitches twice, and scored a second run.
Colton Kossuth singled, was hit by a pitch and scored.
Ethan Simpson walked, was hit by a pitch and scored.
Ethan Broser and Trevor Klund both walked once. Broser stole a base.
Cole Hansmann was hit by a pitch.
Xavian Cox, running for Klund in the seventh, scored once.
Drew Beffa started on the mound for Pacific. In 2.2 innings, he allowed three runs on one hit and two walks with one strikeout.
Bennett Parker threw 4.1 innings out of the bullpen and earned the win. He allowed one run on five hits and one walk, striking out four.
The Pacific pitchers combined to plunk six Liberty Creek batters. Beffa hit two and Parker hit one.
Logan Crousser pitched four innings for Liberty Creek. He allowed two runs on four hits, one walk and three hit batters while striking out four.
Jadon Wells pitched two shutout innings. He struck out one, surrendered one hit and hit one batter.
Tyler Stillwell pitched 0.2 of an inning and suffered the blown save. He allowed three runs on one hit, two walks and one hit batter.
Aaron Higgins and Gage Beckner each doubled for the Wolves.
Ryan Santo singled twice. Max Dohanos and Ian Logsdon both singled once.
Gavin King, Dylan Delk, Jackson Goddard and Higgins scored the Liberty Creek runs.
They were driven in by Logsdon (two RBIs), Beckner and Higgins.
King, Dohanos and Delk each walked.
Delk stole two bases. Higgins, Logsdon and King all stole once.
Pacific returns to Missouri, but stays on the road Wednesday at Parkway West for a 4:30 p.m. first pitch.
