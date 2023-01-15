One individual winner and five runners-up helped carry the Pacific boys wrestling Indians to second place in the Four Rivers Conference Tournament Tuesday.
Pacific racked up 216 points in the conference tournament, hosted by St. Clair. The Indians finished behind only Sullivan (231).
“We came up short,” Pacific Head Coach Jesse Knott said. “Going in, we knew it would come down to us and Sullivan and it would be a matter of winning the matches we are supposed to and not leaving anything on the table. That is what we failed to do. Looking back at results, I saw five or six matches that I really feel should have gone our way, but we didn’t get the job done. These matches would have put the team title in our favor.”
St. Clair (188), Union (156.5), St. James (155) and Owensville (84) rounded out the rest of the team standings.
Blake McKay won the 215-pound title, the only individual win for Pacific on the day.
McKay pinned three opponents, Owensville’s Logan Bailey (1:34), St. James’ Joshua Carpenter (1:59) and St. Clair’s Zeke Bethel (2:29). In the final round, he won a 14-5 major decision over Sullivan’s Jeremiah Rodriguez.
“Blake McKay captured his second straight FRC title,” Knott said. “He dominated from the get go. He was able to beat a really solid kid from Sullivan in the finals match who just dropped down from heavyweight. He’s been doing a great job of scoring points in bunches and that’s how he got the major decision win.”
Mason Link (106), Timothy Link (113), Caden Browning (126), Dylan Stout (144) and Nathaniel Knaff (285) each took second place in their weight classes.
Mason Link was one of only two wrestlers at 106 pounds. Sullivan’s Camden Henderson got the win in 1:59.
“Mason is an undersized 106 pounder but is dangerous,” Knott said. “More and more confidence for him will result in some big wins down the stretch.”
Timothy Link pinned St. Clair’s Grayson Langan (4:39) and Sullivan’s Carter Blankenship (5:52), but fell to St. James’ Blake Marlatt (0:51).
“Tim Link made his first scratch weight down at 113,” Knott said. “I knew we wouldn’t see the best version of him with the weight cut. He still did his job of getting falls. Finals match didn’t go as I had expected. Really want to see him close the gap but got taken down and tied up. He will be fine going forward once he gets his weight settled.”
Browning topped Sullivan’s Sam Hecht (1:23) and Union’s Brayden Major (0:43), but lost to St. Clair’s Ryan Meek (0:34).
“He is a dangerous guy for us with some explosive offense on his feet,” Knott said. “He has come a long way since coming to us last year. He is a guy that is going to open some eyes in this final month plus. Just ran into an absolute buzzsaw in the finals. Ryan Meek is a hammer.”
Stout defeated Sullivan’s Draysen Nolie (5:13), St. Clair’s Greg Adams (1:21) and St. James’ Logan Crocker (2:12), but dropped a 5-4 decision to Union’s Malachi Frazier.
“He has really been improving over the past several weeks with his results,” Knott said. “I really felt this was one of the weight classes we should have won. Dylan realizes he left a match on the table against the Union kid. We weren’t able to finish our double and made some mental errors in the last minute. Other than that match, he wrestled lights out for us.”
Knaff pinned Union’s Killian Cordia (4:58) and Sullivan’s Nolan Center (3:07), but was edged out for the title by a 7-6 decision loss to Owensville’s Hayden Shoemaker.
“Nathaniel Knaff lost a barn-burner in the finals to Shoemaker from Owensville,” Knott said. “Shoemaker is huge. Knaff has a little trouble implementing his style against those really big guys. Gave up some sloppy takedowns that put us down early. We had him on his back at the end but couldn’t quite get the fall in the last 10 seconds.”
Lucas Tennyson (150) and Mason Lucas (165) both placed third for the Indians.
Brock Webb (120), Tate Martin (132), Tyler Blake (138), Cameron Shouse (175) and Israel Guenzler (190) each ended in fourth place.
Austin Tennyson (157) ranked fifth.
Lucas Tennyson defeated St. Clair’s Casen Blake (0:54), Owensville’s Gabriel Soest (4-2) and Union’s Cayden Roesch (1:16), but fell to St. James’ Grant Rodriguez (7-0) and Sullivan’s Adam Peregoy (9-0).
Lucas defeated Owensville’s Garrett Hunter (1:18), Sullivan’s Wieland Schmuke (21-12) and St. James’ Jackson Hoak (1:33), but was tripped up by Owensville’s Garrett Hunter (1:18) and Union’s Trey Ladymon (3:11).
Webb won against Sullivan’s Oliver Borton (13-9) and Owensville’s Dalton Nochta (1:13), but lost to Union’s Logan Garrett (5:54) and St. James’ Luke Marlatt (0:26).
Martin gained wins over St. James’ Chaz Strong-Madle (3:05) and Owensville’s Umberto Bertesi (1:10), but took losses from St. Clair’s Creek Hughes (1:27), Union’s Kurl Conato (1:57) and Sullivan’s Eli Peregoy (1:34).
Tyler Blake notched a win over Union’s Alonzo Gregory (5:08), but was defeated by Sullivan’s Dominic Ransom (0:52), St. Clair’s Gavin Shoemate (0:39) and St. James’ Dylan Schacht (8-0).
Shouse topped Owensville’s Kaleb Wells (4:53) and Sullivan’s Kayden Bryan (medical forfeit), but took losses against St. Clair’s Cameron Simcox (1:29), Union’s Brody Sitze (3:07) and St. James’ Carter Wilfong (no time listed).
Guenzler defeated Owensville’s Brendan Kramme (0:49) and Union’s Traven St. Clair (4:45). He took losses against Sullivan’s Kane Strehl (8-0) and St. Clair’s Adam Folks (3:50).
Austin Tennyson was defeated by St. James’ Cody Wilfong (0:46), Owensville’s Timothy Winterbauer (2:45), St. Clair’s Brock Woodcock (0:54) and Sullivan’s Colton Brendel (1:52).
Pacific hosted competes Saturday morning at the 141 Rumble, at Rockwood Summit.