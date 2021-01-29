Callum Sitek continued his undefeated season Saturday at home.
Pacific earned 71 team points to finish fifth in the Pacific Invitational, led by an individual tournament win from undefeated Sitek (145 pounds).
Whitfield scored 214.5 points to win the event.
Other participating teams included Bolivar (152.5), Rockwood Summit (113.5), Wentzville Liberty (101.5), Washington (61), DeSmet (61), De Soto (41) and Vianney (39).
The tournament replaced the canceled MICDS Eric Lewis Invitational on Pacific’s schedule.
“This may have been one of the toughest tournaments we were in all year,” Pacific Head Coach Jesse Knott said. “ I was pleased with the way we competed. Our younger guys were able to get a couple wins that will help our seeds at districts. Our big four stepped up and all medaled.”
Sitek, now 40-0 on the season, pinned Summit’s John Berry (1:56) and Bolivar’s Ryan West (3:33) to reach the championship match.
“Callum Sitek had a great tournament,” Knott said. “We knew going in he would have the No. 2 kid in Class 3, (Whitfield’s Logan Ferrero). It was a big match for him. Callum did a great job of controlling the center of the mat and dictating everything on the feet.”
In the final, Sitek won by a 3-1 decision against Ferrero in a battle of theretofore unbeatens.
Ferrero scored his point on an escape in the second period to take the lead.
Sitek won with an escape and then a takedown in the third.
“This was huge to get this matchup early this year and not have to wait until the state finals,” Knott said. “I think we saw some other opportunities to increase that win if we see him again. It was an impressive and smart match on Sitek’s end.”
Ethan Flaherty (120) and Warren Fiedler (132) both finished second.
Flaherty went 2-1, pinning Bolivar’s Luke Richards (3:16) and earning an 11-5 decision against Liberty’s Aidan Kelly.
Whitfield’s Evan Binder, a two-time individual state champion, pinned Flaherty in the championship round.
“Ethan Flaherty wrestled well all day,” Knott said. “He was just outmatched against a two-timer from Whitfield in the finals. I’d like to see that match with Binder have a closer result, but Ethan is stepping out more and more confident each time.”
Fiedler received a bye into the semifinals where he pinned Vianney’s Jake Schmitt (0:36).
Summit’s Camden Pye pinned Fiedler to win the division.
Colton Thompson (160) placed fourth with a 2-2 record.
Mason Lucas (138), Nick Sater (170) and Nathaniel Knaff (220) were each 1-2.
Ian Sizemore (152) and Blake McKay (195) each went 0-2. It was Sizemore’s first time at 152 pounds this season after previously wrestling at 138 and 145 pounds.
Pacific hosted Four Rivers Conference rival St. Clair Tuesday, after The Missourian’s print deadline. Next the Pacific girls wrestle Saturday at the Seckman Tournament.