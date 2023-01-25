Roosting atop the bracket as the No. 1 seed, the Windsor Owls opened the Herculaneum Boys Basketball Tournament with a win over Pacific Monday.
Windsor (12-5) won the first game of a three-team round-robin between the Nos. 1, 4 and 5 seeds at the tournament, knocking off No. 5 Pacific (4-12), 53-37.
The Owls had a 27-20 lead at halftime.
Both teams will have their next game against St. Pius X. Pacific plays the Lancers Tuesday at 5 p.m. while the Owls have to wait until 4 p.m. Wednesday for their next round.
Pacific’s statistics from the first-round matchup were not available at print deadline.
A trio of Owls netted double-digit points in the contest — Max Hartmann (15 points), Brenton Shirk (11) and AJ Patrick (10).
Other scorers included Layton Hollis (nine), Noah Barnes (six) and Nolan Hirth (two).
In other Monday games, Herculaneum defeated Hancock, 70-35, and Northwest topped the St. Louis Patriots, 53-37.
Herculaneum plays Northwest in the semifinals Wednesday at 7 p.m. Northwest plays the Patriots in the preceding consolation bracket game at 5:30 p.m.