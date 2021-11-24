When you’re hot, you’re hot.
Capital City (1-0) opened the season red-hot, using 18 three-point shots to sink Pacific (0-1), 77-45, in the season opener at Rolla’s BSN Basketball Shootout.
Pacific held the early lead, 18-13, after one quarter, but Capital City went into the half with a 30-26 advantage.
Things skewed more heavily in the Cavaliers’ direction in the second half as they stretched the lead to 50-37 after three periods.
“The second half, especially the fourth quarter, got away from us there,” Pacific Head Coach Cody Bradfisch said. “They really capitalized off our mistakes. They scored 34 points off of turnovers.”
The Indians committed 26 turnovers in the game, many coming in the final two periods.
Pacific knocked down 48.7 percent of its shots, including a healthy 37.5 percent mark from three-point range.
“We shot good from the field and three, but we didn’t get enough shots off,” Bradfisch said. “The three-point line was an advantage for them. They had 18 threes against us. With a team that shoots that well, once they get hot, it’s tough to get them stopped.”
Junior Quin Blackburn led the Indians with a double-double, posting 12 rebounds and 11 points along with two assists.
Nick Iliff added 10 points, three rebounds, two assists and one steal.
“Nick Iliff was shooting well, 5-6 from the field,” Bradfisch said. “Carter Myers also had a pretty good game, especially with all the pressure that he was seeing.”
Myers netted eight points with six rebounds, three assists and one steal.
Matt Reincke posted nine points, three assists and two rebounds.
Jack Meyer wrapped up the Pacific scoring with seven points. He notched three rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block.
Drex Blackburn contributed three rebounds.
Logan Bonds made one rebound and one steal.
Pacific will next see action Wednesday in the opening round of the Turkey Tournament at St. Francis Borgia Regional. The Indians play the host Knights at 7:30 p.m.
Jamboree
The previous Wednesday, Pacific matched up against St. Charles and Ft. Zumwalt North at the St. Charles jamboree.
“Our guys got an opportunity to play against someone other than ourselves, and it was good to be a team setting in a structured game format,” Bradfisch said. “Our guys played hard, were coachable and had good attitudes.”
Zumwalt North and Pacific will be playing in the same gym all week, though the two are on opposite sides of the bracket for the Turkey Tournament. Zumwalt North holds the No. 1 seed, and Pacific is seeded No. 6.
St. Charles and Pacific are not scheduled to see each other again this season.
“St. Charles is an aggressive, high-pressure team and FZN has one of the best post players in the STL (St. Louis) area (Connor Turnbull),” Bradfisch said. “In that regard, it was good to go against the two contrasting styles in the jamboree.”
Preview
The Indians posted an 18-9 mark last winter in Bradfisch’s first season at the helm.
Pacific has plenty of minutes to fill after graduating five of the team’s top six scorers from last season in seniors Don’TA Harris, Gavin Racer, Gavin Bukowsky, Jacob Sauvage and Devin Casey.
Quin Blackburn, starting for his third season in the post as a junior, is the only returner to notch more than 100 points for Pacific last winter. He averaged 6.7 points and 6.3 rebounds per game.
Myers, a senior guard, looks to play a bigger role this season as the team’s point guard after playing in just eight games last winter due to injury. He is a four-year varsity player who appeared in 24 games as a sophomore.
Myers averaged 4.8 points and 2.1 assists per game last season in his eight appearances.
Iliff, a senior forward, and Meyer, a junior guard, each played in more than 20 varsity games last season, providing more experience to the lineup.
Bradfisch is assisted by coaches Hart Hillhouse, Justin King and Jarrod Husky.