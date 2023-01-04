Cuba was able to hold off Pacific Monday.
The No. 4 seed in the Owensville Tournament, Cuba (7-6) narrowly escaped with the win over the No. 5 Indians (3-8), 43-40.
Scoring was minimal in the early going as Cuba held an 8-4 lead after one quarter of play.
The Wildcats remained barely in front at halftime with a 23-22 score.
Pacific overtook Cuba in the third quarter, ending the period with a 35-33 advantage.
A 10-5 fourth quarter lifted Cuba into the winners’ bracket where the Wildcats will play either No. 1 Steelville or the No. 8 St. Louis Homeschool Blue Knights’ JV squad, pending the result of Tuesday’s action.
Quin Blackburn made his return to the Pacific lineup after missing the 2022 portion of this season with an ankle injury. He posted 14 points to lead Pacific, adding eight rebounds and two blocked shots.
Jack Meyer netted 11 points to go with four steals, three rebounds and two assists.
Matthew Reincke tallied nine points, connecting for two triples and grabbing six rebounds and three steals.
Xavian Cox, Connor Lampkin and Parker linder each finished with two points.
Preston Heads paced Cuba with 19 points.
Dylan Beal added 16 points for the victorious Wildcats.
Other Cuba scorers included Kyle Ray (four points), Hunter Smith (two) and Parker Stewart (two).
Pacific plays Thursday at 4 p.m. in the consolation semifinals against the losing team of Tuesday’s Steelville-Blue Knights JV game.
