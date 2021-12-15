The Pacific boys basketball team was unable to give Freeburg (Ilinois) its first loss of the season Saturday.
The host Midgets improved to 5-0 with a 50-38 home win over the visiting Indians (1-6).
Freeburg held a 13-10 lead after one quarter, but Pacific went into halftime with a 24-21 edge.
The Midgets took back control in the third quarter, 35-30.
Carter Myers scored 13 points for the Indians, adding four rebounds, four assists and three steals.
Quin Blackburn posted a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds, adding four blocks and two assists.
Drex Blackburn finished with six points and three rebounds.
Nick Iliff added four points and three rebounds.
Jack Meyer rounded out the scoresheet with three points. He contributed three rebounds along with one assist.
Logan Bonds, Ryan Bruns and Xavian Cox each posted one rebound.
Matt Reincke dealt out one assist.
Freeburg’s Lane Otten scored a game-high 23 points to go with nine rebounds for the winning team.
Other scorers for the Midgets included Cole Stuart (eight), Caleb Weber (seven), Brett Holomb (six), Jase Brueggemann (four) and Bryson Browning (two).
Pacific will be back on its home court Tuesday to host Union in Four Rivers Conference play at 7 p.m.