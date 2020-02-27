The basketball Dutchmen finished their home schedule with a win.
Owensville (9-14, 2-4) defeated Pacific (11-14, 3-4) Friday in the Indians’ regular season finale.
While the game wrapped league play and the regular season for Pacific, Owensville had a final conference game remaining at Sullivan Tuesday. The result of that game will either move Sullivan into a third-place tie with Hermann or create a four-way, fourth-place tie between Pacific, St. Clair, Sullivan and Owensville.
The Dutchmen led Friday, 13-10, after one quarter, but Pacific tied it up at 21-21 going into halftime.
Owensville pulled ahead by a slim 35-34 margin going into the final period.
“It was close pretty much all the way,” Pacific Head Coach John VanLeer said. “They outscored us by one in the third quarter and three in the fourth. A difference in the game was at the free-throw line. They made 17 of their points from free throws and we made 14. There was a little difference there — not bad though.”
Pacific shot 14-23 from the stripe compared to Owensville’s 17-27.
Don’TA Harris led Pacific with 16 points, adding six rebounds, three steals and one assist.
“Don’TA had a solid game and he shot 8-8 from the free-throw line. He’s really improved on his free throws late in the season.”
Devin Casey added 11 points and dealt out two assists.
Quin Blackburn finished with eight points, six rebounds, two blocks and one assist.
Gavin Racer scored six with three rebounds.
Dylan Myers netted four points and grabbed a team-high seven rebounds with four assists and one steal.
Carter Myers scored three points and Makai Parton rounded out the Pacific scoring with two points.
Carter Myers grabbed three rebounds and made five assists and three steals.
Parton recorded two rebounds and one steal.
Cason Gray scored 14 points to power the Dutchman offense, followed closely by a 12-point scoring effort from teammate Brendan Decker.
Trevor Abernathy was next with nine points. Justin Garner scored six, Derek Brandt five, Boyde Nicks five and Tyler Heidbrink three.
Pacific is off for the final week of the regular season and next plays Saturday against Washington in the Class 4 District 4 Tournament at Westminster Christian Academy. Tipoff for that game is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.