Lesson learned.
Just 10 days after losing by 14 points to the Washington Blue Jays, Pacific was able to find a way to beat Washington in the Union Boys Basketball Tournament semifinals, 38-35.
“I thought that was a great victory for our program and our team,” Pacific Head Coach Cody Bradfisch said.
Pacific (13-4) clamped down defensively against the top-seeded Blue Jays (12-5).
Scoring was at a premium throughout the game. Pacific jumped out to an 11-5 lead after one quarter, but Washington fought back to take a 15-13 lead by the half.
In the third quarter, Washington moved ahead, but this time Pacific fought back. The Blue Jays led 27-25 going to the final quarter.
“Todd Bieg had an amazing and-one dunk, which gave us an eight-point lead,” Washington Head Coach Grant Young said. “Then, they chipped away at us. We had too many critical turnovers at crucial times. Credit them, they played a great defensive game.”
In overtime, each side got a field goal with Pacific’s Don’TA Harris and Washington’s Bieg finding the twine.
The difference turned out to be a pair of Gavin Racer free throws and one from Harris.
The win put the fourth-seeded Indians into Saturday’s championship game against No. 3 St. Francis Borgia Regional. That game is covered elsewhere in the section.
Harris was Pacific’s scoring leader with 11 points. He also had four rebounds, three steals, two assists and two blocked shots.
Racer and Quin Blackburn both ended with eight points.
Racer also had three rebounds and a steal. Blackburn pulled down nine rebounds and blocked a shot.
Jacob Sauvage posted seven points with five steals, four rebounds, three assists and a blocked shot.
Gavin Bukowsky and Jack Meyer each scored two points.
Bukowsky also had three rebounds, an assist and a steal. Meyer added three rebounds.
Pacific hit one three-point basket and went 9-12 from the free-throw line.
Bieg netted 12 points to lead the Blue Jays in scoring.
Brigham Broadbent scored 11 points and hit one of the team’s three three-point baskets.
Zac Coulter scored seven points and Jason Sides ended with five.
“Pacific made the crucial plays when they needed to and we didn’t,” Young said.