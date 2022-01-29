Jack Meyer hit five of six free throws in the final minute, the Pacific Indians were able to hold on for a 41-39 win over Lutheran South Thursday in the Union Boys Basketball Invitational consolation semifinals.
“We needed that,” Pacific Head Coach Cody Bradfisch said. “I’m proud of our guys for how we responded. I know it wasn’t pretty the way we got beat Tuesday. We definitely could have hung our heads. I thought our guys really showed a lot of mental toughness tonight. There were times where we were down and we kept fighting to get that win.”
With the win, Pacific’s first since Jan. 14, the Indians (5-13) will play for Saturday’s 4 p.m. consolation semifinal against Rockwood Summit.
“It’s going to be a great test for us,” Bradfisch said.
Meanwhile, Lutheran South (1-16), another team that has struggled to finish games, gets Warrenton at 2 p.m. in the seventh-place game.
“If you look at Lutheran South’s schedule, they haven’t played any slouches,” Bradfisch said. “They’ve played a lot of good teams.”
Meyer was the Pacific player put at the free throw line most often in the fourth quarter and he came through in the clutch. Meyer was 7-8 from the line in the fourth quarter, including his shots in the final minute.
“He’s a good free-throw shooter for our team,” Bradfisch said. “We had talked before the game about getting him more than five attempts. Credit to him, his poise to attack was good. He had a focus to get downhill, into the paint and to the free-throw line tonight. He saved us at the end. Those were big ones.”
Quin Blackburn was next, scoring eight points and providing important interior defense.
“It was really tough inside and physical,” Bradfisch said. “That’s something we’ve struggled with from time to time. That’s a credit to Quin and others inside for playing tough.”
Nick Bukowsky scored five points. Matt Reincke and Nick Iliff each had four. Logan Bonds added two points.
Pacific hit two three-point shots while going 21-28 from the free-throw line.
“We’re a good halfcourt team, but we’ve got to get the ball across halfcourt to be able to execute,” Bradfisch said. “There’s going to be highs and lows. We’ve got to be able to learn from the lows and hopefully enjoy the highs.”
Peyton Hunt scored 11 points to lead Lutheran South.
Cole Buscher scored nine points. Mason Arnold had seven.
Other Lutheran South scorers were Jake Offermann with four points, Brennan Morley with three, Collin Akerson and Drew Soetaert with two points each and Chris Lind with one.
Lutheran South hit two three-point shots and went 11-17 from the free-throw line.
The game was close throughout. Pacific led after one quarter, 12-11, and at the half, 22-20. Lutheran South was up after three quarters, 32-30.
Down the stretch, Pacific was able to pull out to a five-point lead, 39-34, on Meyer free throws with 18 seconds to play.
Buscher knocked down a three-point shot with 7.4 seconds to play, cutting it to 39-37. Meyer was fouled and hit two more shots with 6.2 seconds to play before Buscher scored just before the buzzer, cutting the final gap to two points, 41-39.