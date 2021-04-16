The Hollister Invitational was one the Pacific baseball Indians would like to quickly put behind them.
Pacific (2-7) suffered three losses at the two-day event. The Indians opened play Friday with a 10-2 loss to the host team, Hollister (11-1).
Saturday at Springfield Hillcrest, Pacific was held to just one run across two games against Logan-Rogersville (7-3), 16-1, and Hallsville (4-2), 12-0.
Hollister
Pacific managed two runs on four hits Friday.
Both runs came in the top of the fourth inning as Carter Myers doubled home both Weston Kulick and Tanner Biedenstein.
Hollister scored two runs in the first inning, two in the second, one in the fourth, two in the fifth and three in the sixth.
Gavin Racer, Jack Meyer and Tyler Anderson each singled for the Indians.
Walks were issued to Biedenstein, Kulick, Anderson and Ian Groom.
Faolin Kreienkamp was hit by a pitch.
Racer pitched two innings, allowing four runs on four hits and three walks with three strikeouts.
Biedenstein tossed four innings and allowed six runs on six hits and one walk, striking out one.
Logan-Rogersville
Stephen Loeffel and Kulick had the only two Pacific hits of Saturday’s first game, both singles.
Pacific, the home team on the scoreboard, took a 1-0 lead in the first inning as Racer reached on an error, moved up to second base on Loeffel’s knock and then scored on Kulick’s.
Logan-Rogersville came roaring back with a three-run second inning before tacking on four more runs in the third. A nine-run top of the fourth inning brought the game to an early conclusion.
Anderson was the Pacific starter on the mound. He tossed 3.1 innings and was charged with nine earned runs on seven hits and four walks. Anderson recorded two strikeouts.
Ayden Biedenstein came out of the bullpen to record the final two outs, striking out one.
Hallsville
Hallsville blanked Pacific in this battle of Indians mascots.
Pacific was the home team on the scoreboard and collected a pair of singles from Meyer and Ayden Biedenstein.
Those were the only offense Pacific could get going against Hallsville hurler Jack March, who tossed the complete game shutout over five innings.
Hallsville backed March with two runs in the top of the first inning, five more in the second, two in the third, three in the fourth and one in the fifth.
Loeffel and Anderson both reached base safely after being struck by pitches.
Pacific returned to Franklin County to play at Washington Monday. Next on the schedule for the Indians is a home game Wednesday against Fox at 4:30 p.m.