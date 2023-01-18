The Lions had a mighty second quarter on their way to picking up a boys basketball win at Pacific Friday.
Northwest (7-7) knocked off the Indians (4-10), 57-40.
The Lions held a slim 14-13 edge after one quarter, but dominated the second period, 19-4, leaving the score at 33-17 going into the intermission.
After three periods, Northwest remained in front, 42-24.
Pacific managed to post a higher total in the fourth quarter, 16-15, but was unable to cut very deeply into the Lions’ lead.
Matt Reincke netted 12 points to lead Pacific in the contest. He added a team high five rebounds.
Quin Blackburn posted 11 points, four rebounds, one assist and a blocked shot.
Jack Meyer finished with nine points, four steals and two rebounds.
Joey Gebel contributed three points, two rebounds, one assist and one block.
Xavian Cox added two points with one rebound and one assist.
Parker Linder tallied two points and one rebound.
Gage Clark recorded one point and one block.
Nick Bukowsky posted three assists and two rebounds.
CJ Bibb notched one rebound.
Connor Lampkin was credited with an assist.
Stefan Higgins’ double-double led the Lions. He posted 13 points and 10 rebounds, along with one assist and one steal.
Jeff Lentz and Joe Wright both finished with 11 points apiece.
Other Northwest scorers included Ty Hejlek (seven points), Alex Drexler (five), Joe Luca (four), Nick Murphy (four) and Cameron Wieczorek (two).
Drezler grabbed eight rebounds and blocked four shots.
Pacific hits the road to play Wednesday at Washington with a 7 p.m. tipoff.
