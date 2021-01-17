Pacific’s first home game of 2021 turned out to be a rout.
The Indians (8-3) returned from a third-place finish at the Owensville Tournament last week to drub visiting Fox Tuesday (3-9), 62-30.
Pacific held a 20-12 lead after one quarter, but the second period is where things got out of hand. The Indians powered past the Warriors, 19-4, in the second quarter to go into halftime with a 39-16 advantage.
The score stood at 52-23 after three quarters.
“I thought our defense was really good,” Pacific Head Coach Cody Bradfisch said. “We got good backside help and really took them out of what they wanted to do.”
Gavin Bukowsky and Jacob Sauvage were the top outside shooters on the night, both tallying three triples and ending with 11 points.
Sauvage was 4-4 from the floor and 3-3 from beyond the arc.
“We got some good looks on the perimeter and (Sauvage) was just the next man up,” Bradfisch said. “He did a great job, not just offensively, but filling defensively as well.”
Devin Casey and Nick Iliff both added eight points. Casey knocked through a pair of three-point shots.
Even the big men, 6-7 sophomore Quin Blackburn and 6-4 senior Gavin Racer, got in on the three-point fun with one triple apiece. Both ended with seven points.
Also scoring were Don’TA Harris (six points), Ryan Bruns (two) and Matt Reincke (two).
Harris led the effort off the glass with seven rebounds.
Other rebounders included Blackburn (six), Racer (four), Sauvage (four), Bukowsky (three), Iliff (three), Casey (two), Reincke (two), Bruns (one) and Jack Meyer (one).
“We really shared the ball last night,” Bradfisch said. “We had 21 assists. Our guys were making the extra pass and I was proud of that. We had 13 offensive rebounds that really fueled us. That allowed us to get some great looks at the rim.”
Racer and Quin Blackburn both made four assists. Casey and Sauvage contributed three assists each. Bukowsky and Harris both made two assists. Drex Blackburn, Bruns and Iliff all ended with one assist.
Casey, Sauvage, Bukowsky and Harris each came up with a steal.
Quin Blackburn blocked four shots. Sauvage blocked two and Harris one.
Pacific remains home to host Northwest Friday, starting at 7 p.m.