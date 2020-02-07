Two in a row.
The Pacific basketball Indians (8-10) achieved back-to-back wins for the first time this season Friday with a 76-62 home win against Gateway STEM (6-11).
Pacific expanded on a 9-8 lead at the end of the first quarter to go into halftime ahead 28-20. After three quarters, the Indians still held a 46-40 advantage.
“We got ourselves a little space before halftime,” Pacific Head Coach John VanLeer said. “We played better defensively in the first quarter, but didn’t shoot the ball as well.”
Pacific finished the game with an offensive flurry, adding 30 more points in the final eight minutes, led by Gavin Racer, who finished the game with a double-double.
“He shot 6-8 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter,” VanLeer said. “That was probably his best offensive game. He scored 17 points and had 12 rebounds. That’s a really good game.”
Dylan Myers finished with 16 points, 13 of which he scored in the fourth quarter.
“He and Gavin did a really good job of rebounding in the second half,” VanLeer said.
Quin Blackburn scored 14 points and Don’TA Harris also reached double digits with 10 points.
Jack Meyer scored seven points, Gavin Bukowsky six, Devin Casey three, Matt Austin two and Carter Myers one.
Dylan Myers finished with seven rebounds. Harris and Meyer both grabbed four rebounds. Blackburn, Bukowsky and Carter Myers added two rebounds each and Casey rebounded one.
Carter Myers dealt out six assists.
Harris made five assists, Dylan Myers four, Bukowsky three and Racer two. Casey and Meyer each made one assist.
Carter Myers grabbed two steals. Blackburn, Bukowsky and Dylan Myers each stole one.
Harris and Racer both blocked a shot.
Kionte Cole’s 25 points led Gateway.
Other scorers included Cornelius Jones (17 points), Mohamud Muya (11), David Garner (four) and Demontay Love (four).
Pacific hosted St. Francis Borgia Regional Tuesday and jumps into its longest stretch of conference play Friday, hosting St. James at 7 p.m.