The last time Pacific boys soccer got the better of Washington, it was two years ago in the Pacific Tournament.
Pacific (3-1) repeated that feat this year, knocking off the Blue Jays (1-2) in the opening round of the tournament Wednesday, 2-1, a score identical to the result from 2020.
Washington won two non-tournament meetings with Pacific in 2020 and 2021 and had won seven of the last eight contests with the Indians prior to Wednesday.
Trevor Klund scored a brace to lead the Indians, while goalkeepers Ayden Biedenstein and Drew Beffa split the work in goal to hold Washington to one tally.
“We’re excited,” Pacific Head Coach Steve Smith said. “It was a tough test with Washington. They’re in our district and it’s always a tough game. It’s always a great game between both teams. We’re always grinding it out. We were on the right end of things.”
This is the first of at least two and possibly more meetings between the two teams this season.
They are scheduled to meet in Washington Oct. 27 to close out the regular season, and could potentially have rematches in the Hillsboro Tournament in two weeks or in the Class 3 District 2 Tournament.
“I thought we played really well,” Washington Head Coach Brian Dougherty said. “We moved the ball really well and had a lot of chances. Just putting it in the back of the net is the biggest thing.”
Pacific led 1-0 at halftime on the strength of Klund’s first goal, a penalty kick in the ninth minute of play.
Washington equalized five minutes into the second half as a Cole Click free kick near the corner found Tyler Eckelkamp at the near post.
Eckelkamp steadied the ball and passed it through traffic across the box to Will Amlong, who redirected it into the net.
“It was one of those bang-bang plays where Tyler gets to the ball first and Will was ready to latch onto it second,” Dougherty said. “He had the killer instinct to go and put in the back of the goal. It was just hard work and determination to be ready for it, be on his toes and run through it.”
The score remained tied for 15 minutes before sophomore Javier Fernandez De Cardini played the ball up the sideline and made a crossing pass to Klund in the box for a header goal.
“It was actually Javier’s first game in,” Smith said. “He got enough practices in, so that was his debut. I thought he was going to get a goal at one point, but he really picked that spot. It was a beautiful service. Trevor was in the right place at the right time, heading that in.”
Beffa, who took over as goalkeeper for the Indians at halftime, withstood a steady onslaught of kicks on goal in the closing minutes as the Blue Jays fought for a second equalizer.
Biedenstein served as Pacific’s keeper for the first 40 minutes. He held Washington out of goal for the first half before moving to midfield for the second period.
“I think collectively, that’s the decision the team wanted,” Smith said. “Ayden’s a terrific goalie, but he can also really help us out in the field. I think that’s where he’s most enjoying playing soccer. It got to be Beffa’s turn and he shined.”
Pacific’s goalkeeping statistics were unavailable at print deadline.
Washington keeper Mason Theis notched seven saves.
Pacific fell to Parkway West in the semifinals Thursday, 2-0, and plays Union Friday for third place. Washington lost to Windsor Thursday, 4-3.