Pacific ramped up the offense to kick off league play Monday.
The Indians (6-1, 1-0) started the Four Rivers Conference baseball schedule with a 22-9 win on the road at St. James (2-3, 0-1).
Pacific posted 10 runs in the top of the first inning to take a commanding lead early.
The Indians tacked on one run in the second and one in the third before another rally for nine runs in the fourth.
“We just got after it right from the start,” Pacific Head Coach Jeff Reed said. “We had multiple guys with multiple hits. Top to bottom we came out and got after it.”
St. James scored four runs in the bottom of the third and five in the fourth before Pacific added a final run in the top of the fifth.
Sophomore Jake Collier got the start on the mound and recorded two shutout innings with four strikeouts and two walks.
“We needed to get him some work after we got rained out at Farmington this past weekend,” Reed said. “We are going to Tennessee this weekend and wanted to get him some work ahead of that, so we let him have about 45 pitches.”
Cole Hansmann tossed the next two innings, allowing nine runs (five earned) on four hits, two walks and two hit batters while striking out two.
Trey Kulick pitched the final inning, striking out two and allowing one hit along with a hit batter.
Leadoff hitter Trevor Klund paced Pacific’s offense with three hits. He doubled once and singled twice, walked twice, was hit by a pitch, stole two bases, scored three runs and drove in three.
Colton Kossuth doubled twice, walked, scored three times and drove in two.
Ethan Broser singled twice, stole a base, scored twice and had one run batted in.
Matt Reincke singled twice, was hit by a pitch, scored twice and was credited with three RBIs.
Jack Meyer singled twice, scored and delivered a sacrifice fly for one RBI.
Ayden Biedenstein singled twice, walked and drove in a run.
Xavian Cox singled, stole two bases, scored three runs and drove in one.
Mason Snider singled, walked twice, stole a base, scored three times and had one RBI.
Weston Kulick singled, stole a base, scored and drove in two.
Andrew Payne singled, scored and drove in a run.
Hansmann singled and scored.
Ethan Simpson scored once.
Aiden Moffet doubled and singled to lead the St. James offense. He also walked, scored twice and collected four RBIs.
Grant Rodriguez singled twice, was hit by a pitch and scored two runs.
JV Meurer singled and scored.
Aidan Stricklan started on the mound for the Tigers. In three innings, he surrendered 19 runs (13 earned) on 14 hits and four walks.
Luca Giacolone tossed two innings and allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits and three walks while striking out two.
Pacific continues league play Thursday, hosting St. Clair at 4:30 p.m.
The Indians are scheduled to play at the East Robertson Baseball Classic Friday and Saturday in Tennessee.
