A pair of senior night double-doubles sent the Pacific boys basketball Indians into the district playoffs on a two-game winning streak.
Pacific (8-18) carried over momentum from last Friday’s conference finale win at St. Clair to end the regular season Tuesday with a 66-43 romp over the St. Louis homeschool Blue Knights (13-17).
“We’d been playing right there and just needed one to go our way and hopefully get some momentum going into our way against Lutheran South Saturday at districts,” Pacific Head Coach Cody Bradfisch said. “After tonight, everyone is 0-0. Anything can happen in the postseason. We’ve just got to keep putting good games and good practices ahead of us.”
Pacific dominated the first quarter with efficient inside shooting to build a 22-8 lead. Pacific took a 38-17 lead into halftime and ended the third quarter with a 48-30 cushion.
Senior Nick Iliff and junior Quin Blackburn provided the double-doubles for Pacific.
Iliff posted 18 points with 10 rebounds, three steals and a block.
Blackburn scored 12 points with 11 rebounds, five blocks and two assists.
Jack Meyer put through 11 points with three rebounds and one assist.
“I thought we did a good job of pressuring the ball full court and on the offensive side we did a good job of playing inside out,” Bradfisch said. “We got the ball inside to Quin some. Jack did a good job of attacking. Nick Iliff did a good job of attacking. Then things started to open up outside for us. We were in the bonus in the first half, so that tells me we were aggressive and that was a good way to start the game tonight.”
The team tried three times in the first half to connect with Blackburn for an alley-oop dunk, but could not get the timing down. Blackburn did get a dunk in though, slamming one home after making an offensive rebound and finding some open space in the paint.
“The last few weeks, everyone has just been cheering for each other,” Bradfisch said. “It’s been a lot of fun and I’m not ready for it to end.”
Drex Blackburn tallied eight points with two rebounds and one assist.
Logan Bonds finished with seven points.
Ryan Bruns posted four points and one steal.
Xavian Cox scored two points with three steals, three assists and two rebounds.
Cole Hansmann netted two points and made one rebound.
Connor Lampkin finished with two points and two rebounds.
Joey Gebel grabbed one steal.
Pacific made just 10 turnovers in the contest.
“We had ‘X’ (Cox) tonight, who I thought did a really good job of distributing the ball,” Bradfisch said. “Connor’s getting better. Nick Bukowsky’s getting better. Jack’s been getting more comfortable handling it. More and more, those guys are making some great strides.”
Drex Blackburn, Bonds and Iliff are the three seniors on the team.
“I was just happy to send our seniors out the way we did, with a good win,” Bradfisch said. “Anytime you can play hard and finish their careers out here at home the way we did, it’s always a good feeling.”
Kaleb Collins led the Blue Knights with nine points.
Cameron Mejean and Weston Duncan each finished with eight points.
Other scorers included Carter Plymale (seven points), Gabe Linemann (five), Noah Hodges (four) and Elijah Tucker (two).
Pacific begins the postseason Saturday in the Class 5 District 2 Tournament at Webster Groves. The No. 8 seed in the tournament, Pacific takes on No. 9 Lutheran South at 11 a.m.