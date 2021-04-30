Pacific might be the hottest baseball team in the Four Rivers Conference.
However, the Indians (7-7, 4-2), winners of four straight, will still need some help to have a chance at a share of the conference crown. Pacific did its part Monday, winning 8-1 at home against New Haven (5-6, 0-4).
With one conference game remaining, Pacific needs things to fall just right to be able to catch Union (11-8, 5-1), St. Clair (8-5, 4-1) and Owensville (10-4, 3-1) in the league standings.
Pacific tallied two runs in the second inning, three in the fifth and a final run in the sixth.
“It was nice to get that one under our belts and get it in,” Pacific Head Coach Jeff Reed said. “Our defense played really well, and after that first inning, we were able to get some timely hits.”
New Haven scored first with its lone run in the top of the second inning on a Nolen Brown RBI single, driving in Will Hellmann.
However, New Haven otherwise ran into some bad luck with two hard-hit balls turning into double plays, preventing the Shamrocks from building any momentum.
“We had first and second with two outs in one inning and hit a rocket right at third baseman (Weston Kulick),” New Haven Head Coach Aaron Peirick said. “He stepped on the bag and threw across. We had our chances. The one more hit we needed, we never got, and they got hits when they needed it and hit the ball where we weren’t.”
Gavin Racer took the mound for Pacific. Over five innings, he allowed one unearned run on four hits and four walks, striking out nine.
Stephen Loeffel pitched two innings of relief without allowing a walk or a hit and struck out one.
“Gavin was struggling at times to throw strikes, but he was able to bear down when he needed to and get a couple,” Reed said. “That was Stephen’s third appearance in a row, and he’s just been doing an outstanding job for us.”
The Indians connected for seven hits in the game, including a pair of solo home runs from Loeffel and Cole Hansmann.
Jack Meyer doubled, singled, stole a base and scored twice.
Luke Meyer singled, walked, stole two bases, scored and drove in two runs.
Carter Myers singled and drove in a run. From behind the plate, Myers picked off one baserunner at second base.
Andrew Payne singled, walked, stole two bases and scored twice.
Matt Reincke walked and scored.
Loeffel and Ethan Simpson each also drew a walk.
Mason Snider served as a courtesy runner and stole a base.
Mitchell Meyer was the pitcher of record for New Haven. Charlie Roth and Brandon Canania also pitched.
New Haven statistics were not available at print deadline.
Pacific concludes league play Thursday at Nelson Hart Park in St. James at 4:30 p.m.
New Haven hosts Bourbon Wednesday in a nonleague game scheduled to start at 4:30 p.m.