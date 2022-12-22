Pacific’s wrestling Indians found nine top 10 finishes waiting for them under the tree Friday and Saturday at the Harrisonville Holiday Tournament.
The Indians scored 561 points, ranking sixth out of 20 varsity squads. Nine of the schools fielded additional wrestlers in the tournament as a secondary JV team.
Marlow, Oklahoma, was the team champion with 837 points. Pacific also trailed Mid-Buchanan (738.5), Helias (670), Carl Junction (634) and Branson (580).
Nathaniel Knaff was Pacific’s top finisher, ranking second in the 285-pound weight class.
Knaff won six of his seven matches at the two-day tournament. He defeated Southern Boone’s Haden Bilbro (0:58), Rockwood Summit’s Justin Cornett (0:31), Marlow’s Gabe Cooper (1:42), Warrensburg’s Tatum Davis (1:36), Branson’s Adrian Sanchez (2:40) and Benton’s Kevin Machado (1:00).
In the finals, Mid-Buchanan’s Seth Cruz scored the pin on Knaff late in the third round, stopping the clock at 5:34.
Tim Link (120 pounds) went 5-1, losing in the semifinal round to Monett’s Simon Hartline (0:14). He recovered to win the third-place match by a 6-1 decision over Luke DeVanney.
In prior wins, Link pinned Smith-Cotton’s James Wright (1:40), Warrensburg’s Justus Griffith (3:07), Branson’s Thomas Mutarelli (2:26) and Warrenton’s Jeremiah Kassing (2:50).
Blake McKay (215) scored a fourth-place finish for Pacific. He went 5-2, losing his final two matches by a 9-1 major decision to Mid-Buchanan’s Owen Stockbauer and a 5-2 decision to Camdenton’s Gunner Morris.
In prior rounds, McKay pinned Rockwood Summit’s Semaj Harris (1:41), Van Horn’s Jaylin Mitchell (0:43), Southern Boone’s Aiden McDaniel (1:56) and Monett’s Joshua Harvey (0:59).
Cameron Shouse (175) ranked sixth with a 4-4 record. He pinned William Chrisman’s Vershawn Dudley Jr. (3:20), Benton’s Diego Barron (3:24), Harrisonville’s Benjamin Wareham (1:17) and Branson’s Alex Lewis (1:38).
Dylan Stout (144) and Mason Lucas (157) each finished seventh. Both posted a 3-3 record.
Caden Browning (126) placed eighth with a 2-4 record.
Mason Link (106) and Lucas Tennyson (150) both ranked 10th in their weight classes. Mason Link turned in a 1-3 record. Tennyson was 3-3.
Tate Martin (132) ranked 11th at 4-3.
Nick Wedemeier (190) finished 12th with a record of 1-4.
Mason Snider (165) received 14th place, going 0-5.
Luke Gerling (285) wrestled unattached as Pacific’s second wrestler behind Knaff in that weight class, going 0-6.
Pacific’s last outing of 2022 is at the Don Fuhrmann Duals in Hillsboro, Dec. 29, starting at 9 a.m.